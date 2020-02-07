 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Offer for Etobicoke townhouse tops asking price by 20 per cent

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

542D Scarlett Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $799,000

Selling price: $973,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $433,000 (2003); $325,325 (2000)

Taxes: $4,466 (2018)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Formal gatherings can be hosted in the living area, while more casual ones can take place in recreation spaces on the third and lower levels.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

Across from the Canadian Ukrainian Memorial Park on the Humber River, the townhouses in this Westmount enclave have a low turnover rate. So this 2,230-square-foot unit pulled in six visiting parties within its first two days on the market in October. Before more potential buyers could attend a planned open house, one of those early visitors made a solid offer $174,000 over the list price.

“The space here was tremendous value and the setting with the rear patio is really unique … and to get that for under $1-million is truly unheard of,” agent Nutan Brown said.

“Right now, condos are averaging $1,100 to $1,200 a square foot, so if you do the math, this is a bargain.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The home's kitchen and bathrooms have all been remodelled.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

This three-storey townhouse has a fairly traditional three-bedroom plan with a street-level entrance and a fenced-in backyard, plus a private two-car garage accessed via the 450-square-foot basement.

Formal gatherings can be hosted in the living and dining areas, while more casual ones can take place in recreation spaces on the third and lower levels.

The master bedroom occupies the entire second floor, complete with a gas fireplace, a walk-in closet and newly updated five-piece bathroom with a shower stall and freestanding tub.

Monthly fees are $829.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The master suite takes up the entire second floor.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

“This property is at the back of the complex, so you don’t hear or see [the traffic on] Scarlett Road,” Ms. Brown said.

“It’s very private and its got a ravine setting for a backyard. It’s magnificent.”

Story continues below advertisement

Great attention was also paid to the remodelled eat-in kitchen and three bathrooms. “Not only was the original layout wonderful … but [the sellers] did terrific upgrades and renovations,” Ms. Brown said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies