Offer for Etobicoke townhouse tops asking price by 20 per cent

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

542D Scarlett Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $799,000

Selling price: $973,000

Previous selling prices: $433,000 (2003); $325,325 (2000)

Taxes: $4,466 (2018)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery Formal gatherings can be hosted in the living area, while more casual ones can take place in recreation spaces on the third and lower levels. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

Across from the Canadian Ukrainian Memorial Park on the Humber River, the townhouses in this Westmount enclave have a low turnover rate. So this 2,230-square-foot unit pulled in six visiting parties within its first two days on the market in October. Before more potential buyers could attend a planned open house, one of those early visitors made a solid offer $174,000 over the list price.

“The space here was tremendous value and the setting with the rear patio is really unique … and to get that for under $1-million is truly unheard of,” agent Nutan Brown said.

“Right now, condos are averaging $1,100 to $1,200 a square foot, so if you do the math, this is a bargain.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The home's kitchen and bathrooms have all been remodelled. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

This three-storey townhouse has a fairly traditional three-bedroom plan with a street-level entrance and a fenced-in backyard, plus a private two-car garage accessed via the 450-square-foot basement.

Formal gatherings can be hosted in the living and dining areas, while more casual ones can take place in recreation spaces on the third and lower levels.

The master bedroom occupies the entire second floor, complete with a gas fireplace, a walk-in closet and newly updated five-piece bathroom with a shower stall and freestanding tub.

Monthly fees are $829.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The master suite takes up the entire second floor. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

“This property is at the back of the complex, so you don’t hear or see [the traffic on] Scarlett Road,” Ms. Brown said.

“It’s very private and its got a ravine setting for a backyard. It’s magnificent.”

Great attention was also paid to the remodelled eat-in kitchen and three bathrooms. “Not only was the original layout wonderful … but [the sellers] did terrific upgrades and renovations,” Ms. Brown said.

