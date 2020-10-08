 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Offer of $255,000 over asking sweeps up High Park house

Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

80 Fairview Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,395,000

Selling price: $1,650,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $650,000 (2005); $555,000 (2003); $280,000 (2002)

Taxes: $7,796 (2020)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agents: Elli Davis and Shawn Venasse, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

House hunters had ample opportunity to browse the photographs and virtual tour for this detached house online, to the point where just nine groups visited in-person over two days before an offer was presented an accepted.

“The sellers were somewhat concerned about [COVID-19], but supply was low and pricing was aggressive, so it didn’t impact the sale at all,” agent Elli Davis said.

“There was a lot of activity and we received a pre-emptive bully offer, which was satisfactory, so we sold it quite quickly.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

This three-storey house on a 25-foot-by-115-foot lot has formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors and moulded ceilings.

The kitchen has been updated and a rear addition created a family room warmed by a gas fireplace, with access to a deck and the double garage.

Spread across the upper floors are four bedrooms and three out of four bathrooms. There are two more bedrooms in the lower level, which has a separate entrance.

The agent’s take

“It’s a detached home with parking at the rear… so it was very appealing,” Ms. Davis said.

“It also had an addition at the rear and walked out to a deck and lovely garden.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more.

Follow related topics

