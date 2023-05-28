Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

16 Meekings Dr., Ajax, Ont.

Asking price: $1,299,900 (March, 2023)

Selling price: $1,255,000 (March, 2023)

Taxes: $6,887 (2023)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Armani Bhatti, Coldwell Banker R.M.R Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This two-storey house was built in the early 1990s with a standard layout that includes an enclosed office and two entertaining areas on one side of the main floor.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This four-bedroom house was one of only two properties available to buyers in the last week of March in Ajax’s Pickering Village neighbourhood. Nearly 50 visitors came through the doors and six made purchase offers. The sellers accepted a bid $44,900 short of the list price but that came without conditions.

“We thought there would be more buyers out in the market and searching more intensely after coming back from March Break,” said agent Armani Bhatti. “So we thought we’d monopolize on it and see what happens.

“We had offers right off the hop, but because of the nature of the market, we had guys coming in below ask, some at ask with conditions, and we had one come in just below ask with no conditions. So off we went.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: There is an in-law suite with a secondary kitchen, guest bedroom and two recreation areas, plus two out of the home’s five bathrooms.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This two-storey house was built in the early 1990s with a standard layout that includes an enclosed office and two entertaining areas on one side of the main floor.

The other half, behind the double garage, offers a dining room and an eat-in kitchen outfitted with ceramic flooring, new quartz countertops and sliding doors to the 87- by 132-foot lot.

Downstairs, there is an in-law suite with a secondary kitchen, guest bedroom and two recreation areas, plus two out of the home’s five bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The dining room and an eat-in kitchen outfitted with ceramic flooring, new quartz countertops and sliding doors to the 87- by 132-foot lot.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

“This is a very large family home with 2,800 square feet of living space,” Mr. Bhatti said.

“The lot itself is also very large for that area.”

The community is well established with shops, parks, and schools. “It’s a hop, skip and a jump from Pickering High School and Lincoln Alexander [Public School],” Mr. Bhatti said.

“It’s a great family pocket.”