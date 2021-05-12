‘Old School’ methods quickly sell condo suite

530 Indian Grove, No. 505, Toronto
Asking price: $995,000 (February, 2021)
Selling price: $1-million (February, 2021)
Taxes: $2,837 (2020)
Days on the market: One
Listing agents: Paul Johnston and Matt Manuel, Right at Home Realty Inc.
The action
This two-bedroom suite at the Duke building was almost exclusively promoted online, reducing the need for in-person showings during stay-at-home-orders in Toronto. On the first day tours were allowed, a handful of visitors showed up, including one who quickly made a $1-million offer.
“Two- and three-bedroom suites make up less than half the building, so maybe once a year a suite like this will come up,” agent Paul Johnston said.
“This wasn’t priced for multiple offers, it was priced at what the owners agreed was a fair, reasonable price, and lo and behold, a buyer agreed. It was the old school way of selling real estate.”
What they got
This 842-square-foot suite at the back of a seven-storey building has an open, modern design with walls of windows and a 235-square-foot terrace spanning the width of the living room and one bedroom.
Natural finishings stand out, from the oak hardwood floors to the stone countertops in the Scavolini kitchen.
The unit comes with ensuite laundry facilities and one parking spot.
Monthly fees of $491 cover the cost of heating and use of a common gym.
The agent’s take
“For people who want to live in The Junction, there are very few condo buildings,” Mr. Johnston said.
“On the south side of the building there are some larger terraces, so this suite benefited from a good-sized terrace and a nice floorplan with two livable bedrooms and two full bathrooms.”
