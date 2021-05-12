‘Old School’ methods quickly sell condo suite

Open this photo in gallery Right at Home Realty Inc.

530 Indian Grove, No. 505, Toronto

Asking price: $995,000 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $1-million (February, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,837 (2020)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Paul Johnston and Matt Manuel, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery Natural finishings stand out, from the oak hardwood floors to the stone countertops in the Scavolini kitchen. Right at Home Realty Inc.

This two-bedroom suite at the Duke building was almost exclusively promoted online, reducing the need for in-person showings during stay-at-home-orders in Toronto. On the first day tours were allowed, a handful of visitors showed up, including one who quickly made a $1-million offer.

“Two- and three-bedroom suites make up less than half the building, so maybe once a year a suite like this will come up,” agent Paul Johnston said.

“This wasn’t priced for multiple offers, it was priced at what the owners agreed was a fair, reasonable price, and lo and behold, a buyer agreed. It was the old school way of selling real estate.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Monthly fees of $491 cover the cost of heating and use of a common gym. Right at Home Realty Inc.

This 842-square-foot suite at the back of a seven-storey building has an open, modern design with walls of windows and a 235-square-foot terrace spanning the width of the living room and one bedroom.

Story continues below advertisement

Natural finishings stand out, from the oak hardwood floors to the stone countertops in the Scavolini kitchen.

The unit comes with ensuite laundry facilities and one parking spot.

Monthly fees of $491 cover the cost of heating and use of a common gym.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The unit comes with ensuite laundry facilities and one parking spot. Right at Home Realty Inc.

“For people who want to live in The Junction, there are very few condo buildings,” Mr. Johnston said.

“On the south side of the building there are some larger terraces, so this suite benefited from a good-sized terrace and a nice floorplan with two livable bedrooms and two full bathrooms.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.