Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Older Yorkville condo offered larger space than newer units

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

55 Prince Arthur Ave., No. 503, Toronto

Asking price: $1,875,000 (July, 2021)

Selling price: $1,875,000 (September, 2021)

Previous selling price: $775,000 (June, 2006); $595,000 (March, 1991)

Taxes: $6,898 (2021)

Days on the market: 40

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The den and eat-in kitchen are enclosed spaces.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 2,073-square-foot unit is part of a 30-year-old mid-rise up the street from the University of Toronto’s Varsity Centre and the Royal Ontario Museum. Most of the house hunters who toured the space in person were downsizers moving from single family homes nearby, but it took over a month to find a buyer.

“It’s in mostly original condition, so it needed someone who likes a lower floor, likes the treed views and the fact they might have some updating to do themselves,” said agent Elli Davis.

“The price points in an older building are also more attractive than brand new ones. Right across the street at One Bedford, units were selling for $2,000 plus per square foot.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

This 2,073-square-foot unit is part of a 30-year-old mid-rise in the heart of Yorkville.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This two-bedroom corner unit has hardwood floors, wainscotting and pot lights in the main hallway and the open living and dining areas.

The den and eat-in kitchen are enclosed spaces.

There are three bathrooms, laundry facilities, plus a storage locker and two-car parking.

Monthly fees of $2,614 cover water, heating and cable, as well as 24-hour concierge, valet guest parking and recreational amenities.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has hardwood floors, wainscotting and pot lights in the main hallway and the open living and dining areas.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“The building offers six units per floor and … there are no one-bedroom or smaller units, so that’s unique,” said Ms. Davis.

“This space was fantastic with almost 2,100 square feet of space in the heart of Yorkville.”

Residents could also spill into common areas to unwind. “The building features were excellent, including an indoor pool, exercise room and beautiful roof deck with barbecues,” Ms. Davis said.

