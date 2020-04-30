 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Once overlooked, triplex becomes a hot commodity

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

95 Brunswick Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,975,000

Selling price: $2,280,000

Previous selling price: $874,900 (2008); $392,500 (1994)

Taxes: $6,607 (2019)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The house is on a 16-by-137-foot lot, with two-car parking off a rear lane.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Only four buyers requested personal tours of this three-storey triplex when it was listed for $2.3-million three years ago, so it was taken off the market altogether.

In contrast, this February, it was inspected by 75 parties and attracted six offers, including four from end users either looking for mortgage help from income generating units or enough room for their multigenerational families.

“Once we hit the sweet spot in price just below $2-million, it generated a ton of activity. The market is that much stronger in the last three years, and the demand for that type of space has dramatically improved,” agent Paul Maranger said.

“A few legal triplexes sold last year, but luckily when we went to market, there was really no competition.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The more than 100-year-old Victorian has an updated kitchen.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This more than 100-year-old Victorian fills out a 16-by-137-foot lot, with two-car parking off a rear lane.

The interior is divided into three apartments with two bedrooms each, including a 986-square-foot unit in the basement.

The second suite is larger, with separate living, dining and cooking quarters, and a 1½-storey plan with a bedroom and a four-piece bathroom on both the main and second floors.

The owner’s unit primarily occupies the second and third floors, with an open living room, central dining area with skylights and an updated kitchen with access to a rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The interior is divided into three apartments with two bedrooms each.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“What’s highly unusual is it’s a legal triplex,” co-listing agent Christian Vermast said.

“The basement was nice, but the owner’s suite was beautiful, and the main floor suite was super cool at 1½-storeys.”

“There was a massive sandblasted brick wall in the upper unit, so it felt like a loft,” Mr. Maranger said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

