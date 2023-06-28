Open this photo in gallery: Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

403 Craven Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $879,000 (May, 2023)

Selling price: $990,000 (May, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $636,000 (August, 2017); $392,000 (October, 2014); $287,650 (October, 2007); $220,000 (September, 2006); $142,500 (November, 1988)

Taxes: $3,349 (2023)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agents: Daniel MacFarlane and Cameron Weir, The Weir Team

The action

Upstairs, the primary bedroom was relocated next to the living room, and the kitchen and dining area were combined.

As the market heated up this May, every property in the east-end area known as Little India was selling with multiple offers. This one-bedroom bungalow on a street lined with atypically tiny houses had four offers and sold $111,000 over asking.

“Everything I’ve seen has sold in multiple offers,” said agent Daniel MacFarlane.

“That area along Craven or Ashdale, it’s one of the only areas close to Gerrard and public transit that has two-bedroom or one-bedroom options listed for under $900,000.

“Anything else in the east end is somewhat unattainable going above $1-million easily.”

Negotiations with three competing bids that came in on the offer night came to loggerheads and discussions were paused for the evening. But then a late-night offer came in well over asking and was accepted.

“There were a couple other properties in the area taking offer nights as well, splitting focus between a lot of buyers, which is why some couldn’t deal with us that evening or wanted to revisit it the next day,” said Mr. MacFarlane.

“But somebody else came in with an offer we ended up working with.”

What they got

This more than 100-year-old bungalow on a 16- by 73-foot lot has two stylish bathrooms and a finished basement.

This more than 100-year-old bungalow on a 16- by 73-foot lot has been thoroughly updated, with two stylish bathrooms and a finished basement.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom was relocated next to the living room, and the kitchen and dining area were combined, with stainless steel appliances and new sliding doors to an updated deck.

The agent’s take

The entire main floor was fully renovated in 2018.

“It’s an excellent condo alternative,” Mr. MacFarlane said. “It would be the same as a 700- or 800-square-foot condo.”

“The entire main floor was fully renovated in 2018, so even though it’s a one-bedroom bungalow, they really maximized the amount of storage and space you could put in there.”