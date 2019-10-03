One-bedroom condo in Regent Park gets 11 bids

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

170 Sumach St., No. 821, Toronto

Asking price: $439,000

Selling price: $518,000

Previous selling prices: $352,000 (2017); $231,844 (2014)

Taxes: $1,566 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

One Park Place has street-level shops.

Earlier this summer, a unit at the One Park Place building sold for roughly $470,000, so agent Linda Ing-Gilbert wagered that this one-bedroom suite would attract house hunters priced at $439,000. She never expected more than 120 shoppers would pass through the 466-square-foot space over the course of a week.

“I was hesitant to bring it out in the summer because typically August is a slow time. It’s like selling ice cream in December,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“We were standing elbow to elbow at the open house – there were a lot of people – then that generated 11 offers. I was pretty stunned by it too, because there was another unit for sale in the building that’s slightly smaller and it’s still sitting there.”

What they got

One Park Place was built about five years ago and has street-level shops and an extensive collection of recreational amenities, including a squash court.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the bedroom of this northwest-facing unit overlook the Pam McConnell Aquatic Centre. There is a balcony off the living and dining area.

In recent years, the seller had installed upgraded wood floors, quartz kitchen counters and a waterfall edge-style island with breakfast bar seating and a built-in wine rack.

The unit comes with laundry appliances. Water and heating costs are included in monthly fees of $349.

The agent’s take

“The unit is fully upgraded – it’s not basic builder,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“There’s a lot of construction happening right there right now, so a lot of other units that may be up for sale – or were – are looking out onto construction for the next few years. But this one looked out onto the rooftop of the aquatics centre and park.”

