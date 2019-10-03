 Skip to main content

One-bedroom condo in Regent Park gets 11 bids

Done Deal

One-bedroom condo in Regent Park gets 11 bids

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

170 Sumach St., No. 821, Toronto

Asking price: $439,000

Selling price: $518,000

Previous selling prices: $352,000 (2017); $231,844 (2014)

Taxes: $1,566 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

One Park Place has street-level shops.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Earlier this summer, a unit at the One Park Place building sold for roughly $470,000, so agent Linda Ing-Gilbert wagered that this one-bedroom suite would attract house hunters priced at $439,000. She never expected more than 120 shoppers would pass through the 466-square-foot space over the course of a week.

“I was hesitant to bring it out in the summer because typically August is a slow time. It’s like selling ice cream in December,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“We were standing elbow to elbow at the open house – there were a lot of people – then that generated 11 offers. I was pretty stunned by it too, because there was another unit for sale in the building that’s slightly smaller and it’s still sitting there.”

What they got

One Park Place was built about five years ago and has street-level shops and an extensive collection of recreational amenities, including a squash court.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the bedroom of this northwest-facing unit overlook the Pam McConnell Aquatic Centre. There is a balcony off the living and dining area.

In recent years, the seller had installed upgraded wood floors, quartz kitchen counters and a waterfall edge-style island with breakfast bar seating and a built-in wine rack.

The unit comes with laundry appliances. Water and heating costs are included in monthly fees of $349.

The agent’s take

“The unit is fully upgraded – it’s not basic builder,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“There’s a lot of construction happening right there right now, so a lot of other units that may be up for sale – or were – are looking out onto construction for the next few years. But this one looked out onto the rooftop of the aquatics centre and park.”

For sale in this area

View similar listings below. Clicking on the map will take you to the listings below.

Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
399990.00
#526 -55 REGENT PARK BLVD, Toronto, Ontario
WANTHOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
0
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Nice Cozy Open Concept Studio In The Heart Of Downtown Toronto! Perfect For First Time Buyer Or Investor. Suite Features Functional Spacious Layout, 9Ft Ceiling, Modern Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances/Quartz Counter Top, Locker, Luxurious Amenities: Basketball, Billiards, Football, Gym, Yoga Studio Steam Room, Party Rooms, Theater, Guest Suites, Concierge And Roof Garden.**** EXTRAS **** Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Dryer, Microwave, All Existing Elfs, All Window Covering (id:31729)
Listing ID C4577642
Salesperson CINDY CHI
Brokerage WANTHOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1079000.00
#101 -47 LOWER RIVER ST, Toronto, Ontario
BOSLEY REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Welcome To River City I. This Former Model Suite Has No Expense Spared! 1000S Spent On Thoughtful Upgrades. New Custom Built Pantry &Office Off Kitchen- Perfect For Working From Home. Programmable Top Down/Bottom Up Blackout Blinds Provide Privacy While Also Capturing The Sunsets! 12 Foot Ceilings On Second Level With Floor-Ceiling Windows. New Custom Doors And Hardware Throughout- Making This Townhome Both Stylish And Functional. Parking And Locker Incl**** EXTRAS **** S/S Fridge/Dishwasher/Oven And Cooktop, Upgraded Bosch Washer/Dryer, Custom Closets In Master, Custom Pantry- Complete With Built-In Storage, Breakfast Nook And Office, Custom Programmable-Dual Slide Blinds, All Elfs, Outdoor Privacy Wall (id:31729)
Listing ID C4571847
Salesperson LAUREN TAYLOR RICHARDS
Brokerage BOSLEY REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1999900.00
323 ONTARIO ST, Toronto, Ontario
HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
7
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Stunning Chic Renovated Cabbagetown Detached Victorian With 10' High Ceilings. Just Move In. Natural Bamboo Flooring On All 3 Levels. 7.5 Ft Dug Down/Underpinned Basement With Sep Front Walk-Out. (Approx 2012) Oversized Double Garage (32'X 22 1/2') +Large Addition. 3rd Floor Loft (Insulated) Has 2 Skylights, Private Serene Oasis City Garden. Set Your Own Rents, Or Occupy One Unit And Rent The Others.**** EXTRAS **** Two Ss Fridge, Gas Stove, B/I Dishwasher, O/Head Exhaust Hood Fan. Three Sets Of Stacking Washer & Dryer. All Window Coverings. All Designer Light Fixtures. Cac, Furnace, Tank-Less Hw/2012. Roof/09, 200 Amp Service, 3/4 ' Copper Main. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4564720
Salesperson ERROL PAULICPULLE
Brokerage HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2999000.00
154 HAMILTON ST S, Toronto, Ontario
INSIDER REALTY
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Opportunity To Own A Truly Unique Home In Central Toronto. Modern Marvel With Four Levels Of Functional Minimalism Naturally Lit Via Full-Height Juliette Balcony Windows, Beautiful Terraces, And A Central Skylight. Radiant Heating & In-Room Cooling, Laundry Rooms On Top And Bottom Floors ,Freestanding Soaking Tub And Spa Shower.Exclusive Finishes Throughout, With Glass Rails, Unique Millwork And Ample Storage Solutions+So Much More**** EXTRAS **** Fully Zoned Inroom Cooling,Coupled With Infloor Radiant Heating,Gas Powered Waterondemand Make This Home Remarkably Comfortable Yet Energy Efficient In Any Season.Concrete/Engineered Heated Floors.Covered Parking In The Back,Huge Front Lawn (id:31729)
Listing ID E4430021
Salesperson LYNN LIDIS
Brokerage INSIDER REALTY
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2699900.00
391 BERKELEY ST, Toronto, Ontario
HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
11
Bathrooms
8
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Five Huge Loft Style Suites!! Total Almost 6000 Sq Ft (Incl Bsmt) Amazing Opportunity To Own A Beautiful Victorian Investment Property (Built In 1881 (Mpac) In The Heart Of The City. Walk Out To Carlton/Parliament. Close To Transit. Beautiful, Spacious Units With Five Parking Spaces! Copper Wiring/Plumbing. Beautiful Multi-Level Loft Style Units With High Ceilings And Fabulous Light.**** EXTRAS **** Bsmt Has 8 & 12 Ft Ceilings, Stone Walls. Roof & Eaves (2004) Central Ac. 5 Fridges, Combination 5 Stoves/Ovens & Cooktops, 5 Dishwashers, 4 Washer/Dryers, 4A/C, 1 Owned Hwt. Income $93,255.00 Expenses $15,668.57 (id:31729)
Listing ID C4587785
Salesperson ERROL PAULICPULLE
Brokerage HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1298000.00
28 ABERDEEN AVE, Toronto, Ontario
KELLER WILLIAMS REFERRED URBAN REALTY
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Simply Jaw Dropping! At Approx 2500 Sqft Of Finished Space This Nearly Detached Home Is Not To Be Missed. This Gorgeous Sun-Filled Home Features An Open Concept Kitchen With Bertazzoni Appliances &Quartz Counters, A Magnificent Glass Staircase That Will Leave You Breathless, Soaring 20 Foot Ceilings, Beautiful 6"" Walnut Floors, A Custom Mud Room, A Full Floor Heavenly Master Bed& Bath With A Huge 20"" No Step Rainfall Shower, Side Jets And A Free Standing Tub!**** EXTRAS **** With Two Entrances The Possibilities Are Endless. Relax On Your Multiple Private Sun Decks Or Bbq In Your Back Yard With New Fence And Natural Stone Patio. Located On A Quiet Street Within Steps To So Many Amenities (id:31729)
Listing ID C4584444
Salesperson ANDREW IPEKIAN
Brokerage KELLER WILLIAMS REFERRED URBAN REALTY
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1500000.00
36 AMELIA ST, Toronto, Ontario
SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
1870'S Rebuilt Ontario Cottage By Trotta Markson. Welcoming Cathedral Foyer With Open Living And Dining Areas. Two Fireplaces, Two Large Bedrooms On Second. Master W/ Double Door Closets And Ensuite. Full Lower Family Room W/ Walk-Out To Charming Multi Level Garden. Two Car Parking. Walk To Shops, Cafes, Parks And All Amenities. ""Be Part Of A Small Town In The Heart Of A Big City.""**** EXTRAS **** Please See Attached Schedule B For A Full List Of Inclusions/Exclusions. Approx 2,200 Sq.Ft. Total. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4590405
Salesperson RICHARD SILVER
Brokerage SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1695000.00
236 GEORGE ST, Toronto, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Built In 1997, This 2685 Sq.Ft Home Features A Completely Separate Lower Level 1 Bedroom Suite Currently Air Bnb'd For 3K ++ Per Month. Pay Your Mortgage And Live Upstairs For Free. Upper Unit Is Large And Bright With 3 Bedrooms And 3 Bathrooms Including A Top Floor Master Suite With Rooftop Deck. A Cute Backyard Leads To Large Double Garage. New Ac In 2015, New Furnace In 2016, New Roof In 2017. Just Steps To Ryerson, The Eaton Center And Bay St.**** EXTRAS **** 2 Stainless Steel Fridges, Gas Stove, Miele Dishwasher, Stackable Washer And Dryer. Dual Sump System With 2 Pumps. Ethanol Fireplace. All Light Fixtures And Window Coverings, Exclude Nanoleaf Lights On Lower. Hot Water Tank Is A Rental. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4586837
Salesperson CHRISTOPHER BORKOWSKI
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1699000.00
326 WELLESLEY ST E, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Historic Semi Detached Century Home With Loads Of Character In Toronto's Established Cabbagetown. Legal Duplex With 2 Separate Entrances And Two Car Parking. Excellent Income Potential! Upper Unit Features A Loft Like 3rd Floor Master Bedroom With A 4Pc Ensuite Bathroom And 2 Walk Outs To A Balcony & Private Rooftop Patio With City Views. Prime Location. Easy Access To Ttc, And The Dvp!!!**** EXTRAS **** Slate Roof,Fridge(X2), Stove(X2), Dishwasher(X2), Window Coverings, Alarm System(X2), Elf, (Excluding Crystal Lamp In 2nd Fl Bdrm, Light Fixture In 2nd Fl Kitchen), Washers/Dryer(X2) 3rd Floor Ac Unit, Excl Tv/Wall Mount On 3rd Floor (id:31729)
Listing ID C4563057
Salesperson ALLISTER JOHN SINCLAIR
Brokerage RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
569900.00
#310 -28 WELLESLEY ST E, Toronto, Ontario
REAL ONE REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Cresford 5 Star Condo Living At Subway Station Of Yonge / Wellesley, 1 Year Old, Luxury 1 Bedroom Unit, Marble Countertop, Floor To Ceiling Windows, 9"" Ceiling. Quality And Style, Elegant Finish, Super Clean And Mint Condition, Efficient Layout, Bright And Spacious. Soaring 20 Ft Lobby. State Of The Art, Hotel-Inspired Amenities, Fully-Equipped Gym,& 24 Hr Concierge, Walk To U Of T, Major Hospitals In The City, And Many Other Large Institutions.**** EXTRAS **** Designer Kitchens With European Appliances, Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, In-Suite Stacked Washer/Dryer. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4562327
Salesperson KEN ZOU
Brokerage REAL ONE REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

Read most recent letters to the editor.

