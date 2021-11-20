Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

1797 Queen St., E., No. 310, Toronto

Asking price: $609,900 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $609,900 (October, 2021)

Previous selling price: $196,100 (February, 2004); $147,300 (December, 1999)

Taxes: $2,255 (2021)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This one-bedroom-plus-den suite is in a 22-year-old building and has a large principal room with sliding doors to a balcony.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

This one-bedroom-plus-den suite is in a 22-year-old building where similar units spent about 40 days on the market this fall. To speed up its sale it was lightly staged and listed for an eye-catching $609,900 list price. Within days, it had a full price offer from a buyer who had lost bids on other properties.

“It had a really warm, cozy feel that’s different from ultra modern and stark type of units we see all the time,” agent Jenelle Cameron said. “So it just resonated with people.

“A lot of people that I met were also surprised; it’s a pretty good price for something in the prime Beach.”

The roughly 650-square-foot unit still bears its original design with a galley-style kitchen.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

What they got

Around 1999, the Pemberton Group built five low-rise buildings on land once occupied by the Greenwood Racetrack near Woodbine Beach, with commercial space facing Queen Street East and residential condominiums above.

This roughly 650-square-foot unit was completed during the second phase of the development and still bears its original design with a galley-style kitchen, an open den off the foyer and a large principal room with sliding doors to a balcony.

Essentials range from a four-piece bathroom and laundry machines to a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $591 cover the cost of water and shared fitness and recreation facilities.

The balcony overlooks Queen Street East.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The agent’s take

“For a one-bedroom-plus-one unit, it’s a pretty good size, especially compared to what you see today,” Ms. Cameron said.

“It’s a great building for people who might want to be downsizing or are buying their first place.”

