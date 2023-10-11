Open this photo in gallery: Realmedia Real Estate Photography

2301 Danforth Ave., No. 216, Toronto

Asking price: $529,900 (July, 2023)

Selling price: $529,900 (August, 2023)

Previous selling price: $286,977 (October, 2020)

Taxes: $1,765 (2023)

Days on the market: 32

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The open-concept living and dining area opens to a north-facing balcony overlooking the Danforth Ave.

The action

This one-bedroom unit right on the Danforth was listed in July with the owners fully aware that properties routinely sell at a glacial pace in the summer. They resisted weak offers that arose in conversation with some early visitors, but after a month on the market, accepted a conditional bid that matched their asking price with a quick close five weeks later.

“In two relatively comparable buildings in the neighbourhood, both had a similar unit to this one, but I think it was a good thing from a competition standpoint because it got people out,” said agent Jenelle Cameron.

“We had an offer conditional on financing and on a status certificate, which is common, but because they needed a little extra time for financing, which is not desirable from the sellers’ perspective, they gave us a little incentive in order to consider the offer.

“So, it was a great offer.”

The kitchen area comes equipped with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

What they got

This eight-storey building set between Main and Woodbine subway stations was completed in 2020 with retail outlets at street level and residential suites above, such as this roughly 550-square-foot unit.

It has an open living and dining area with sliding doors to a north-facing balcony. A kitchen equipped with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances is off to one side.

There is a four-piece bathroom and laundry machines, plus a storage locker.

Monthly fees are $381 and pay for water and use of a gym and party room.

The one-bedroom condo includes a four-piece bathroom and in-suite laundry.

The agent’s take

“It’s a smaller unit, probably geared more for first-time buyers,” Ms. Cameron said.

“It’s a nice building with a great rooftop terrace, and it was new and clean.”