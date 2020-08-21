One-bedroom downtown Toronto home a tough sell

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

13 Bellwoods Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $868,900 (April, 2020)

Previous asking prices: $975,000 (May 9, 2019); $799,000 (May 1, 2019) *under previous brokerages; $899,000 (October, 2019); $899,000 (March, 2020)

Selling price: $860,000

Previous selling price: $424,500 (2012)

Taxes: $3,676 (2019)

Days on the market: 18

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty; Co-op agents: Robin Smulders and Irene Kaushansky, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

The main floor is open concept with a gas fireplace in the living area.

Just east of Trinity-Bellwoods Park, this two-storey house has a unique, one-bedroom layout that likely contributed to its inability to find a buyer when on the market last year. New agents were brought in last fall. Hoping to raise its profile with target buyers, Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown suggested minor repairs, staging and a price change, which enticed upwards of 200 people to visit, but resulted in no acceptable offers.

“The whole house was 760 square feet and it had no basement and no parking, so we knew it was going to be a limited buyer pool,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“We were targeting people moving out of lofts or condos, and downsizers.”

The house was taken off the market for the holidays, rented out on Airbnb, and was relisted again this spring.

“The market picked up early, so we put it on and started getting traction,” Ms. Kaushansky said. “Then COVID hit.”

“It was timing no one could have predicted, but after all of that, in the middle of COVID, we got [competing bids].”

What they got

There is a breakfast bar in the kitchen.

This 149-year-old house nearly fills the entire width of a 16-foot-by 44-foot lot.

In recent years the roof has been replaced, and what was originally a second-floor bedroom was reconfigured as a den and second bathroom. The main floor is open concept with a gas fireplace in the living area and a breakfast bar in the kitchen.

The agent’s take

It worked well as an Airbnb.

“It was an incredible Airbnb,” Ms. Kaushansky said. “It was absolutely adorable and in an incredible location.”

