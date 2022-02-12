The Weir Team

79 Simpson Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,299,000 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $2,490,000 (November, 2021)

Previous selling price: $491,000 (July, 2003); $405,000 (January, 2000)

Taxes: $7,051 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Scott Hanton, The Weir Team

The action

This detached house has about 2,000 square feet of interior living space.The Weir Team

This four-bedroom house had 20 visitors file through over one week in November. The sellers priced it at $2.299-million and hoped for multiple offers. In the end, only one offer emerged, but, at $2.49-million, it was the “perfect” bid, according to agent Scott Hanton.

“We priced the house slightly below where we thought we’d end up and the buyer and realtor understood what the actual value of the house was,” Mr. Hanton said. “So instead of messing around, they gave us exactly what they knew the seller would want.”

“Otherwise, if they gave us a lower number, we’d just relist it again.”

What they got

There is an open concept living room with a gas fireplace and hardwood floors.The Weir Team

Just a short trot from Riverdale Park, this detached house has about 2,000 square feet of interior living space, including an open concept living room with a gas fireplace and hardwood floors.

There is two-car parking out front and a south-facing back yard accessible from both the kitchen and the lower-level recreation area. A small deck is located off a bedroom on the third floor.

The agent’s take

There is a south-facing back yard accessible from both the kitchen and the lower-level recreation area.The Weir Team

“The house has a lot of original features, like stained glass windows and mouldings throughout,” Mr. Hanton said.

“It’s a really unique house because of the fact it has three full floors, and a steel, spiral staircase at the back that acts as an emergency exit but could act as a separate entrance to another apartment up top if you wanted to.”

The 25-foot-by-115-foot lot is also close to established schools, shops, and transit routes. “It’s a good family-friendly street,” Mr. Hanton said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.