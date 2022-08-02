Special to The Globe and Mail

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

67 Marmion Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,895,000 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $2,950,000 (May, 2022)

Previous selling price: $517,300 (December, 1996)

Taxes: $11,150 (2022)

Days on the market: one

Buyer’s agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The two-storey home has a curving staircase.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

A couple who had been renting in the Bedford Park area wanted to buy in the same school district. They looked at properties on 30-foot lots but judged them too small and houses on 50-foot lots were beyond their budget. After visiting ten options over two months, they wrote a $2.95-million offer for this four-bedroom house on a 42-by 115-foot lot.

“The market was in transition, so the listing agent said if we liked it, we could probably work on something prior to the offer date,” said the buyers’ agent Ira Jelinek.

“We knew right away we wanted it, so we had nothing to lose by trying within a price we felt was comfortable.”

The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

What they got

This more than 20-year-old house has a curved staircase, two fireplaces, a sauna and interior access to a double garage.

The living and dining rooms are set side by side and there are amily rooms on the main floor and on the lower level.

The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an exit to the south-facing deck.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite. It is the largest of four updated bathrooms in the house.

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a five-piece en suite.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The agent’s take

“It’s a bit of an older house, but it doesn’t show as an old house, and the floor plan really stood the test of time,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“If this was a brand-new house, something like this would sell for maybe $3.5-million or $4-million.”

The house is located just a few hundred metres from restaurants, transit, and parks. “Marmion is a small street off Bathurst Street,” said Mr. Jelinek.

“As you go east, it goes right to a school, so it’s a perfect location.”

