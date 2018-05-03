One-day sale for urban east-end townhouse in Toronto

715 Kingston Rd., No. 2, Toronto
Asking price: $929,900
Selling price: $929,900
Taxes: Not yet assessed
Days on the market: One
Listing agents: Paul Johnston and John Bell, Right at Home Realty Inc.
The action
In March, nine showings were booked for this new urban townhouse, but an offer was tabled on the first day of exposure before even half of those who requested a tour had a chance to inspect the premises.
“There are only eight units in the building and four of this size and style, so I wouldn’t anticipate many of these coming available,” agent Paul Johnston said .
“It’s on a strip of Kingston Road that has seen an enormous amount of development in the last five years. [It’s] an emerging neighbourhood that’s come in demand from people looking for something that’s still accessible to the city and close to the beach and transit.”
What they got
What appears to be a modern boutique building are eight three-storey units with two- or three-bedroom plans, street-level entrances, built-in garages and rooftop terraces.
This two-bedroom unit has an open principle room with hardwood floors, quartz kitchen counters and a glass-lined floating staircase. The bedroom on the third floor is airy and loft-like with a section that opens to the bedroom below, a glass terrace door and frosted glass walls to the ensuite bathroom.
Monthly maintenance fees total $299.
The agent’s take
“Some of these newer, contemporary buildings are fairly attractive from the outside, but of a limited quality inside. This was quite the opposite,” Mr. Johnston said. “It was beautifully designed and beautifully built.”
“You don’t have to mow a back lawn or worry about your roof, but [these types of homes] feel more personal and house-like than a conventional single floor condominium,” Mr. Johnston said.
