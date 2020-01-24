One deal collapses, a better one emerges for bungalow near golf course

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

59 Delemere Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $699,000 (October, 2019)

Previous listing price: $699,800 (April, 2019, under previous agent)

Selling price: $811,000

Previous selling price: $360,000 (2010); $220,000 (1989)

Taxes: $3,073 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home's interior design leans heavily on natural wood. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 74-year-old bungalow sold for $750,000 in April, 2019 but the agreement collapsed before the closing date. For its reintroduction to the market a different realtor team – agents Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson – gave the vacant space a makeover. Six purchase offers emerged in late October.

“We cleaned it top to bottom, painted it and staged it beautifully, and as a result, we were able to achieve $61,000 better than the prior time,” Mr. Denham said.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The dining room features wood wainscotting. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This two-bedroom house sits on a 30-foot-by-115-foot lot in a low-rise community on a short street in a west-end neighbourhood bordered by two parks and the Lambton Golf and Country Club.

The interior design leans heavily on natural wood, with wainscotting in the dining room and hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living room, where there is also a wood-burning fireplace.

The basement has its own kitchen, bathroom and two entertaining areas, including one with a gas fireplace and rear exit to the garage and private south-facing yard.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Hardwood runs through the kitchen as well. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“We really stood out in the sense that we were on a better than average street, had a private drive and 30-foot frontage as opposed to a lesser 25-foot frontage,” Mr. Denham said.

“It’s a rock-solid house – as they tend to be from that era – and it did have a lot of updates to it. The basement had been partially lowered and the kitchen opened up on the main floor.”

