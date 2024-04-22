One offer for two-storey suite near BMO Field

Open this photo in gallery: Rexig Realty Investment Group Ltd

5 Hanna Ave., No. 641, Toronto

Asking price: $999,999 (February 2024)

Selling price: $995,000 (February 2024)

Previous selling price: $505,000 (December 2015); $391,590 (March 2013)

Taxes: $3,544 (2023)

Days on the market: 15

Buyers’ agents: Ken and Jaime Ramsay, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This roughly 10-year-old unit was designed with elements of an authentic loft, such as double-height ceilings in the living and dining areas.Rexig Realty Investment Group Ltd

Agents Ken and Jaime Ramsay escorted their client through more than ten two-bedroom suites in Liberty Village and the neighbouring King West community. This two-storey suite at Liberty Market Lofts stood out, though it was at the top of their budget. The buyer was fortunate that no other offers emerged and finalized a deal about $5,000 under the asking price.

“We viewed lots of cookie-cutter condos and he fell in love with … a two-storey, soft loft with 17-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and a view of the BMO Field where he’s looking forward to watching the [FIFA] World Cup in 2026,” said Mr. Ramsay.

“It was easier to negotiate because there were no other offers, and at that time, there weren’t a lot of multiple offers on condos in that price range.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The two-storey, soft loft features 17-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and a view of the BMO Field.Rexig Realty Investment Group Ltd

This roughly 10-year-old unit was designed with elements of an authentic loft, such as double-height ceilings in the living and dining area, and luxuries of a modern condominium, like a wide, west-facing balcony.

The unit has two bathrooms, six appliances, a storage locker, and one parking spot. Monthly fees of $708 cover water, 24-hour concierge and use of building amenities, from a dog wash station to a basketball court.

The agent’s take

“It’s unique because there aren’t a lot of soft lofts in Liberty Village,” said Mr. Ramsay.

“Our client was specifically looking in Liberty Village because he likes the amenities that Liberty Village has to offer, along with its close vicinity to work and the lakeshore where he enjoys cycling.”