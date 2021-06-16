One-time model home in King City, Ont., has a bedroom bigger than most condos

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

62 Langdon Dr., King City, Ont.

Asking price: $3,250,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $3,178,000 (April, 2021)

Previous selling price: $3-million (March, 2017); $2,118,584 (March, 2016)

Taxes: $12,884 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen is equipped with an L-shaped island, Sub-Zero appliances and a five-foot wide Wolf oven. Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

This one-time model home about a 40-minute drive north of Toronto was one of a very few houses for sale in King City in late March. The turnkey property on a 65-by-120-foot corner lot had no more than ten visitors before one managed to cut a deal slightly below the asking price.

“We’ve seen an influx of people coming from the 416 to the 905,” agent Andrew Ipekian said, “because for a similar amount of money, you can get at least 50 per cent more square footage.”

“Another thing is people are looking to purchase newer built, larger homes because the cost of building today has risen so much.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery There are fireplaces in the living room and two-storey great room. Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

This more than 5,800-square-foot house was built five years ago with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two “oval” offices, as well as an elevator and a triple garage.

The eat-in kitchen is equipped with an L-shaped island, Sub-Zero appliances and a five-foot-wide Wolf oven.

There are fireplaces in the living room and two-storey great room. Upstairs, the main bedroom has another three-sided fireplace, a private bathroom with heated floors, a covered deck and a designer closet with an island.

The kitchen offers direct access to the back deck with stairs to a patio, hot tub and yard.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Upstairs, the main bedroom has a private bathroom with heated floors. Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

“It was the builder’s model home, so it had almost every upgrade imaginable,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“And it’s one of the largest in the neighbourhood.”

“The kitchen was very well done,” he said. “It had enormous appliances, like you were in a restaurant.”

“[The primary] bedroom was close to 1,000 square feet. It was huge – maybe bigger than most downtown condos.”

