Online photos, warts and all, help sell Ajax house

Sydnia Yu
Ajax, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
46 Allard Ave., Ajax, Ont.

Asking price: $719,000

Selling price: $715,000

Previous selling price: $601,000 (2017); $165,000 (1991)

Taxes: $4,787 (2020)

Days on the market: three

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky, Philip Brown and Robin Smulders Richmond, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

One of two entertaining areas has a gas fireplace.

The marketing effort was focused online for this Ajax home that hit the market in early April. Only 10 potential buyers were given on-site tours over three days before a deal was struck.

“We did a ton more online marketing and extra-level virtual tours to make sure we had every single corner of the house available for viewing. And we put up all the photos up – not just the prettiest, shiniest ones – because we wanted people to understand everything about the house,” agent Irene Kaushansky said.

“We were pleased it went quickly, but we didn’t know what to expect because there were other properties with offer dates that didn’t sell, and other properties that were lingering.”

What they got

In a low-rise subdivision, this three-bedroom house has a standard design with a partly finished basement, an attached double garage and a private backyard on the 40-by-110-foot lot.

The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances.

The main floor offers two entertaining areas, including one with a gas fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a walkout to a deck.

Upstairs, the master bedroom contains a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s a nice, move-in ready home that was priced very affordably in the grand scheme of the GTA,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

