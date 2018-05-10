Online promotions drew offers for large lot and home in North York

Open this photo in gallery Done Deal, 68 Appian Dr., Toronto

68 Appian Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $1,750,000

Selling price: $1,739,800

Taxes: $5,793 (2017)

Days on the market: Two

Listing and co-op agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action: This detached house on an 83-by-101-foot lot found a new owner this March not though a public open house but through online promotions.

“The lot is bigger than normal and it’s on a corner, so there is a premium to it,” agent Bill Thom said. “We did have three offers that resulted in a firm sale with the right price and long closing date, which is what the vendor wanted.”

What they got: The four-bedroom home was built around 1960, but many modern improvements were made between 2001 and 2016.

Windows and operating systems were replaced and the kitchen and three bathrooms were renovated. Upgraded hardwood floors were added in areas such as the dining room, and gas fireplaces installed in the main-floor living room and one of three lower-level recreation areas.

The agent’s take: “The area has a lot more bungalows and split-level homes than two-storeys, so this is one of the rarer species,” Mr. Thom said.

“And it’s a very well updated and maintained house, so it’s in immaculate, move-in condition.”

Though this home has an attached garage for two cars, it’s easy to get around on foot. “It has convenient access to the TTC and it’s about a two-minute walk to Finch, which is not too close and not too far,” Mr. Thom said.

“And it’s in a good school system with Earl Haig [nearby] and a convenient to walk to shopping.”