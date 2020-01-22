Open house cancelled after bidding war erupts for Riverdale house in Toronto

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Advantage Realty

42 Sparkhall Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,295,000

Selling price: $1,751,119

Previous selling price: $300,000 (1988)

Taxes: $6,220 (2019)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The interior has been modernized with exposed brick walls throughout. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

Roughly 3,000 flyers were printed to advertise an open house for this semi-detached house mid-November. But the event never came to fruition as a buyer kicked off a bidding war on opening day.

“In Riverdale, people love that street, but not a ton [of houses] come available over the course of the years,” agent Suzanne Lewis said.

“We let everyone know an offer was in and tried to generate another offer, which we did, and it was even superior than the first offer.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The house features open sight lines between the living room and the eat-in kitchen. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

Situated between Withrow and Riverdale parks, this century-old house has a traditional brick exterior, stained glass windows and wide front porch.

The interior has been modernized, with exposed brick walls throughout and open sight lines between the living room, with a gas fireplace, and the eat-in kitchen.

The fenced-in yard and two-car parking can be reached from the back deck or from the unfinished basement.

The largest of four bedrooms offers another private deck on the third floor, in addition to an ensuite bathroom.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Large patio doors bring loads of natural light into the kitchen. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

“It provides lots of opportunity to renovate it and easily make it into a $2-million home,” Ms. Lewis said.

“It’s a pretty wide semi, just under 20-feet, because it has lane parking. Sometimes when you have a mutual drive, it’s a 20-foot lot but four feet are allocated to parking.”

The proximity to amenities was another perk. “It’s very close to Broadview [Avenue], which has a beautiful vista of downtown Toronto and Riverdale Park,” Ms. Lewis said. “And it’s close to transit and 10 minutes to the Danforth.”

