Open house for spacious Cabbagetown condo draws a lineup

Done Deal

Open house for spacious Cabbagetown condo draws a lineup

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
William Kwok

130 Carlton St., No. 1006, Toronto

Asking price: $1,298,000

Selling price: $1,350,000

Previous selling price: $480,000 (1998)

Taxes: $4,871 (2019)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Belinda Lelli and Bruce Huggins, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

The Carlton at the Park building overlooks Allan Gardens.

William Kwok

Earlier this year, some suites at Carlton on the Park had sat on the market for up to six months. So this two-bedroom-plus-den suite unit was lightly staged and heavily promoted before its launch in April. The agents’ open house drew upwards of 80 individuals, with a waiting line to conduct private tours.

“The buyer’s agent came at 2 p.m. for his showing and people were still there raving about it … so they could tell there was a lot of interest,” agent Belinda Lelli said.

“For that particular building, that was the quickest sale they’ve ever had, especially at that price point.”

What they got

A recent renovation included hardwood floors and an open-concept kitchen.

William Kwok

This suite is slightly more than 30 years old, but it had a recent $200,000-makeover, with new hardwood floors, an open-concept cooking and dining area with a granite-topped island, pot lights and stainless steel appliances.

South-facing windows line every room but the den. There’s a solarium and two entertaining areas on either side of a two-sided, wood-burning fireplace.

The unit comes with a 154-square-foot storage locker and two-car parking.

Monthly fees of $1,775 include the cost of utilities, cable and 24-hour concierge, plus the use of a gym, saltwater pool, party room and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

The solarium offers views of the park and Grace Toronto Church.

William Kwok

“This Carlton on the Park, fully renovated, luxuriously appointed 2,200-square-foot suite boasts a never-to-be-interrupted south view overlooking Grace Toronto Church and Allan Gardens,” Ms. Lelli said.

“In an era of increasingly diminished condo unit sizes, this building's suites offer comfortable, fit for human-use rooms at a much lesser than average price per square foot found in the marketplace.”

Buyers also warmed to the attentive on-site staff, social committees and eccentric residents, among whom are several former Maple Leafs. “The building features a sense of community not found in other multiple-unit buildings,” Ms. Lelli said.

