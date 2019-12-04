 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
The Next Move

Opportunities pop up on Toronto housing market as owners look to close deals by year-end

Carolyn Ireland
Carolyn Ireland
Toronto
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

As the fall housing market wanes, owners who are listing now usually have an urgent reason for doing so.

Fred Lum

New properties for sale are still arriving on the Toronto-area real estate market as sellers hope to strike a deal before the end of 2019.

“There’s maybe two weeks to three weeks of runway left,” Ira Jelinek of Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., says.

As the fall market wanes, the owners who are listing now usually have an urgent reason for doing so, Mr. Jelinek says.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s very little trickling in,” he says. “It’s not the most ideal time to sell.”

One reason a homeowner might list now is that they’ve bought another house and the closing date is coming up. If there aren’t very many competing listings in their area, this can be a very good time to sell, Mr. Jelinek points out.

Still, only a small number of homeowners are in that position, which is why listings are dwindling. He is advising most homeowners to wait until after the new year now because many people become preoccupied with holiday parties and others travel south.

“You won’t get as many eyes on the property.”

Owners of condominium units, however, are in a different position because that market is not as tied to the school calendar as the market for single-family homes is. Also, condo buyers are not as likely to be deterred by cold and snowy weather.

“It’s mostly the families that wait until the new year,” he says.

Mr. Jelinek is currently preparing to list a two-bedroom condo unit for sale in the new year. The midtown unit needs painting and staging, he says.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll be ready to go for the first week of January.”

Mr. Jelinek says buyers are still around, but they become busy during December or they feel discouraged by the lack of listings.

Low interest rates are spurring many buyers on at the moment, Mr. Jelinek says.

He points to the new home market in the Greater Toronto Area, where builders report strong sales in areas such as Mississauga and Durham.

“They had a much better fall than they expected,” he says of some of the big developers he’s spoken with.

One builder was estimating sales of three house a week through the fall, Mr. Jelinek says. Instead the company averaged nine sales a week.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Jelinek says the Toronto market feels balanced at the moment, with some properties attracting multiple offers and others selling at a slower pace.

“There’s not any craziness on one side or the other.”

Mr. Jelinek recently helped a couple to buy a house near Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue West. The house was listed with an asking price of $1.879-million. The buyers, who plan to renovate, were able to negotiate a purchase price of $1.836-million.

In another case, a pair of twenty somethings purchased a condo unit with one bedroom plus den near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. The unit had an asking price of $599,000 and the couple purchased it with a “bully” offer of $636,000. By making a strong offer with no conditions a couple of days ahead of the date set for reviewing offers, the couple beat out potential competition, Mr. Jelinek says.

In another case, Mr. Jelinek had just started working with a prospective buyer who had spent a couple of years looking for an attractive two-bedroom condo. Mr. Jelinek says it didn’t take long before a corner unit facing south-east came up at 185 Roehampton Ave. with an asking price of $850,000. The client was able to purchase the two-bedroom unit for $825,000.

“I think I exposed him to the right property at the right time,” Mr. Jelinek says.

Story continues below advertisement

Looking ahead to 2020, Mr. Jelinek expects the market to be quite busy, starting in January. It will pick up even more if the Bank of Canada cuts its trend-setting interest rate, in his opinion.

“If they lower interest rates, I feel like we’ll have a pretty hot first half of the year.”

Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics, says fears of stoking the flames of Canada’s resurgent housing market outweigh the risk that economic growth will slow by more than expected this quarter.

After peaking in early 2016, national home sales had fallen by 25 per cent by early 2018. Rule changes by various levels of government played a role in the decline, but Mr. Ashworth points out, “it is no coincidence that five-year mortgage rates bottomed out in early 2016 and subsequently peaked in early 2018.”

The drop-back in mortgage rates over the past 18 months helps to explain the rebound in home sales that began in earnest at the start of 2019, Mr. Ashworth adds.

The economist predicts that the rebound in sales will lead to sharper price increases because supply has remained tight.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies