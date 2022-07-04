Special to The Globe and Mail

Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

919 Briarwood Dr., Oshawa, Ont.

Asking price: $1.2-million (March, 2022)

Selling price: $1.425-million (April, 2022)

Previous selling price: $298,000 (September, 1988)

Taxes: $7,541 (2021)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Corinne and Linda Mash, Coldwell Banker – R.M. R. Real Estate

The action

The family room overlooks the back yard.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This four-bedroom bungalow sprawls over nearly a half acre of land, an unusually large lot for Oshawa, 60 kilometres east of downtown Toronto. Four offers emerged, with the standout being a bid $225,000 over the asking price.

“This was negotiated before the [market] shift really started, so it was right at the height,” said agent Corinne Mash.

“One house next door was listed right after [the owners] heard the price ours sold for.”

What they got

The main floor is almost 1,900 square feet.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This 55-year-old bungalow has had numerous recent updates, including a new furnace and windows and a new sunroom with access to the south-facing yard and a double garage with a loft.

Bedrooms cover half the main floor while the far end is arranged with a kitchen, dining room and two areas for entertaining.

The basement is finished with a fifth bedroom, a den and a recreation area with a fireplace and built-in bar.

The house has three bathrooms. Waste water is dealt with on site by septic system.

The agent’s take

The kitchen is on the main floor.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

“It was a large house with nearly 1,900 square feet on the main floor,” said Ms. Mash.

“There have been some nice updates on it, and it’s got a big family room with a bay window that overlooks the big back yard.”

