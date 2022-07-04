919 Briarwood Dr., Oshawa, Ont.
Asking price: $1.2-million (March, 2022)
Selling price: $1.425-million (April, 2022)
Previous selling price: $298,000 (September, 1988)
Taxes: $7,541 (2021)
Days on the market: seven
Listing agents: Corinne and Linda Mash, Coldwell Banker – R.M. R. Real Estate
The action
This four-bedroom bungalow sprawls over nearly a half acre of land, an unusually large lot for Oshawa, 60 kilometres east of downtown Toronto. Four offers emerged, with the standout being a bid $225,000 over the asking price.
“This was negotiated before the [market] shift really started, so it was right at the height,” said agent Corinne Mash.
“One house next door was listed right after [the owners] heard the price ours sold for.”
What they got
This 55-year-old bungalow has had numerous recent updates, including a new furnace and windows and a new sunroom with access to the south-facing yard and a double garage with a loft.
Bedrooms cover half the main floor while the far end is arranged with a kitchen, dining room and two areas for entertaining.
The basement is finished with a fifth bedroom, a den and a recreation area with a fireplace and built-in bar.
The house has three bathrooms. Waste water is dealt with on site by septic system.
The agent’s take
“It was a large house with nearly 1,900 square feet on the main floor,” said Ms. Mash.
“There have been some nice updates on it, and it’s got a big family room with a bay window that overlooks the big back yard.”
