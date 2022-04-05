Coldwell Banker R.M.R Real Estate

825 Black Cherry Dr., Oshawa

Asking price: $1,199,000 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $1,412,000 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $435,555 (November, 2013)

Taxes: $6,807 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Eddie Harnick, Coldwell Banker R.M.R Real Estate

The home was attractive to buyers who were looking to move in and unpack without having to do renovations.Coldwell Banker R.M.R Real Estate

The action

This four-bedroom house in Oshawa, about 75 kilometres east of downtown Toronto, attracted more than 20 visitors eager for a detached property backing on a ravine. Shoppers drove drove in from across the GTA and Durham Region over six days in late February and early March. Three reappeared on a Wednesday evening with offers in hand. A local buyer came out on top with a $1.412-million pitch.

“In that specific pocket at the time, we were the only ones actively for sale because others had recently sold,” agent Eddie Harnick said.

“And most of the homes within the vicinity had certainly sold above list price and in multiple offer [scenarios].”

The laundry room is conveniently located beside the kitchen.Coldwell Banker R.M.R Real Estate

What they got

This roughly 10-year-old house sits on a gently sloping 60- by 110-foot lot. The attached, double garage fronts onto a quiet street, while a one-bedroom basement suite exits out to a back patio and pool.

The main floor is arranged with an office, a formal dining area and an eat-in kitchen, as well as an entertaining area with a gas fireplace and access to an upper deck.

The main floor is arranged with a formal dining area and office.Coldwell Banker R.M.R Real Estate

The agent’s take

“It’s a fairly standard size for a newer, north Oshawa home, but the difference was the basement in this one was fully finished, had 10-foot ceilings and a walkout private entrance,” Ms. Harnick said.

“[Plus] it’s really a turnkey home with everything done, which makes it extremely attractive to buyers looking to get in and unpack rather than spend money to renovate.”

“It backs onto the ravine and has a private back yard, fully landscaped and fenced,” Ms. Harnick said.

“It’s a fabulous location for commuters because it has easy access to the 407 and 401 [highways], and it’s surrounded by great schools, parks, shopping and restaurants.”

