127 Rosehill Blvd., Oshawa, Ont.

Asking price: $699,900 (September 2023)

Selling price: $780,000 (September 2023)

Previous selling price: $200,400 (May 2012); $203,250 (June 2010); $123,000 (August 1988)

Taxes: $3,853 (2023)

Days on the market: six

Listing agent: Deborah Glover, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

'It's a very desirable area within walking distance of the Oshawa shopping centre, and it had a walkout basement with a fully, self-contained apartment.'

This two-bedroom bungalow was in better shape than similar properties listed in Oshawa and it being vacant made tours by potential buyers more convenient. Four offers quickly emerged, with the eventual buyer submitting a bid $80,100 over the asking price.

“The owner went in and did a lot of really nice things that took about a month – painted and put a new bathroom in – and did everything to get it showing the absolute best it could,” said agent Deborah Glover.

“And they moved out completely, so we went in and staged it.”

“Other [home sellers in the area] were not getting the same kind of price because they didn’t do the same as this family did. When it came down to first impressions, this one was very presentable.”

What they got

This 71-year-old house combines traditional and modern details, such as a long peninsula and stainless steel appliances and a dining area with an electric fireplace.

This 71-year-old house combines traditional and modern details, such as hardwood flooring in the living room, an open kitchen with a long peninsula and stainless steel appliances and a dining area with an electric fireplace.

The basement could double as an in-law suite. It has a secondary kitchen, full bathroom, and guest bedroom, as well as a recreation area. Double doors open to an interlocking patio and a side exit to a driveway on the 44-by-133-foot lot.

The agent’s take

This two-bedroom bungalow has a basement that could double as an in-law suite.

“It’s a very desirable area within walking distance of the Oshawa shopping centre, and it had a walkout basement with a fully, self-contained apartment,” Ms. Glover said.

“In the market we’re in now, with [high lending] rates and difficulty carrying a mortgage, anything can help. So those kinds of homes are really drawing a lot more attention.”