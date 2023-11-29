Open this photo in gallery: Done Deal, 262 Centre St. S., Oshawa, Ont.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

262 Centre St. S., Oshawa, Ont.

Asking price: $499,900 (September, 2023)

Selling price: $650,000 (October, 2023)

Previous selling price: $550,000 (October, 2021)

Taxes: $2,766 (2023)

Days on the market: 20

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

This three-bedroom house with a dated interior and sitting on a busy three-lane street was listed for less than $500,000 in recognition of its weaknesses.

“I listed it low because it’s a tricky property in that it needed some work, even though the homeowner had done some work, and it’s in an area that’s under transition and a busier street,” agent Jenelle Cameron said.

“But it’s detached, and has a garage and a private drive, so if you were on the market for your first home and didn’t think you could ever afford detached, this was a great option.”

On the offer date, the sellers entered negotiations with two willing buyers and accepted a conditional deal at $150,100 over the asking price and a closing date in one month.

“Things in Oshawa are selling pretty well compared to a lot of other parts of the [Greater Toronto Area],” Ms. Cameron said.

“But it could have gone either way where we didn’t get any offers or we had several. We weren’t sure, because the market was so weird, so the fact we got two really good offers saved us from having to relist it.”

What they got

This 1½-storey house was built on a 38- by 100-foot lot in 1928 about 60 kilometres east of downtown Toronto. Since 2021, new components have been added, from a new roof and furnace to a garage door and back deck off one bedroom.

Interior upgrades include a revamped kitchen and bathroom, and laminate flooring in the living and dining rooms.

The basement is unfinished.

The agent’s take

“It’s a good solid house,” Ms. Cameron said.

“It has a separate [side] entrance, so if anyone wanted to buy it and put in an apartment in the basement, that would be a smart move.”