903 Ralph Hennessy Ave., Ottawa

Asking price: $949,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $1,020,000 (September, 2021)

Taxes: $5,843 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Raymond Chin, Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The action

This four-year-old house has a family room with 12-foot ceiling on the main floor.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The owners of this four-bedroom house moved out to give potential buyers unfettered access to view the space before the set offer date. In the end, that minor inconvenience was short lived as they accepted a $1.02-million bid even before their deadline for offers.

“We had one open house and attendance was good with about eight groups through, which is not bad for Ottawa standards,” agent Raymond Chin said.

“Pre-emptive offers could be the buyers testing the waters to see how desperate the seller is,” said Mr. Chin, but “we’re confident we found a buyer who really liked the property and put their best foot forward.”

What they got

This four-year-old house has a family room with 12-foot ceiling on the main floor, along with an enclosed den and an open kitchen with quartz countertops, an island and access to the back deck. There’s another family room in the lower level with a nine-foot ceiling. On the second floor, the primary bedroom has 10-foot ceilings as well as a walk-in closet and five-piece bathroom, which is one of four bathrooms in the house. There’s also a laundry room upstairs and a double garage at the front of the 48-foot-by-112-foot lot.

The agent’s take

The property suits those working or studying remotely, whether short or long-term.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

“It’s not the biggest model you can buy, but it was laid out in a way that maximizes the square footage of the home,” Mr. Chin said.

“The home also had a lot of vaulted ceilings in different areas, so … it felt like you got more space.”

The property also suits those working or studying remotely, whether short or long-term. “We added accent pieces and other additional furniture to showcase specific spaces, such as the office, which is a huge thing now,” Mr. Chin said.

“A new LRT network is going into that area, and it’s also known as a suburb with lots of schools and parks.”

