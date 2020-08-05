Out-of-town buyers pay $263,000 premium for Riverdale semi

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group

243 Withrow Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,945,000

Selling price: $2,208,000

Previous selling price: $961,900 (2016)

Taxes: $6,551 (2020)

Days on the market: two

Co-op agent: Pierre Carapetian, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery This 2½-storey house has 1,500 square feet of living space. Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group

Out of country buyers sought an older, but renovated home with a two-car garage and an address near family and friends residing in Riverdale. Although they largely considered detached homes, their virtual visit of this semi-detached candidate near Withrow Park pushed them to outbid another interested party in mid-May.

“I thought it was underpriced, so when [the sellers] got an offer immediately, I wasn’t surprised,” the buyers’ agent Pierre Carapetian said.

“The house was brand new and renovated, so my clients decided to forgo the inspection to make their offer stronger.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen features quartz countertops and backsplashes. Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group

This 2½-storey house has 1,500 square feet of living space and ample privacy outdoors. It has a rooftop deck off the largest of four bedrooms and a south-facing backyard on a 20-foot-by-125-foot lot.

The interior design and decor were recently modernized, from quartz countertops and backsplashes in the kitchen to sleek fireplaces in the open living room and an upper bedroom.

There’s a laundry room on the second floor and bathrooms on each level, including the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery One of the upper bedrooms boasts a fireplace. Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group

“It was well finished, and it has a garage,” Mr. Carapetian said. “And it’s in a really great pocket of the city.”

