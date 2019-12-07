Outbid in the core, home buyers turn to the Beaches

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

53 Hambly Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,989,000

Selling price: $2,042,000

Taxes: $7,749 (2019)

Days on the market: 17

Co-op agent: Pierre Carapetian, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The living room features a wood-burning fireplace. Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

Agent Pierre Carapetian took clients working with a $2.5-million budget through nearly 20 homes from Roncesvalles to Riverdale. Their must-have list included: at least four bedrooms, a private backyard and parking. After losing one bidding war, they ventured further east to the Beaches to buy this 2½-storey house in late September.

“This listing was just on the market for four or five days at this price and it had been reduced by $100,000 or $200,000,” said Mr. Carapetian, whose clients were not the only buyers intrigued by the price drop.

“When we offered, there was another offer that came in around the same time.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The renovated kitchen features heated floors, a skylight and double French doors to the deck. Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

This more than century-old residence preserves much of its original charm, such as bay windows and stained glass windows, as well as an oak staircase in the foyer, a wood-burning fireplace in the living room and pocket doors to the dining room.

Renovations have been carried out in the eat-in kitchen, which now has heated floors, a skylight and double French doors to the deck. The recreation room below also has a walkout to the gated garden and garage on the 30-foot-by-125-foot lot.

There are bathrooms on each level and five bedrooms on the top two floors, including a master with a large dressing room.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The basement has a walkout to the gated garden. Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

“We weren’t originally looking in the Beaches … [but] it has a community feel the buyers like and it’s close to all the shops and restaurants on Queen,” Mr. Carapetian said.

“The house is quite large and it had a lot of potential.”

