 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Outbid in the core, home buyers turn to the Beaches

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

53 Hambly Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,989,000

Selling price: $2,042,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $7,749 (2019)

Days on the market: 17

Co-op agent: Pierre Carapetian, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The living room features a wood-burning fireplace.

Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

Agent Pierre Carapetian took clients working with a $2.5-million budget through nearly 20 homes from Roncesvalles to Riverdale. Their must-have list included: at least four bedrooms, a private backyard and parking. After losing one bidding war, they ventured further east to the Beaches to buy this 2½-storey house in late September.

“This listing was just on the market for four or five days at this price and it had been reduced by $100,000 or $200,000,” said Mr. Carapetian, whose clients were not the only buyers intrigued by the price drop.

“When we offered, there was another offer that came in around the same time.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The renovated kitchen features heated floors, a skylight and double French doors to the deck.

Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

This more than century-old residence preserves much of its original charm, such as bay windows and stained glass windows, as well as an oak staircase in the foyer, a wood-burning fireplace in the living room and pocket doors to the dining room.

Story continues below advertisement

Renovations have been carried out in the eat-in kitchen, which now has heated floors, a skylight and double French doors to the deck. The recreation room below also has a walkout to the gated garden and garage on the 30-foot-by-125-foot lot.

There are bathrooms on each level and five bedrooms on the top two floors, including a master with a large dressing room.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The basement has a walkout to the gated garden.

Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

“We weren’t originally looking in the Beaches … [but] it has a community feel the buyers like and it’s close to all the shops and restaurants on Queen,” Mr. Carapetian said.

“The house is quite large and it had a lot of potential.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies