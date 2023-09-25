Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

209 Golden Orchard Rd., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,299,000 (June 2023)

Previous asking price: $1,189,000 (June 2023)

Selling price: $1,250,000 (July 2023)

Previous selling price: $366,882 (June 2008)

Taxes: $4,723 (2022)

Property days on the market: 34

Buyers’ agent: Vadim Vilensky, Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: There is a dining area and a separate eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

Realtor Vadim Vilensky’s clients were outbid on three houses in Toronto, so he redirected them to less expensive options further north in the suburb of Vaughan. They liked this four-bedroom townhouse when listed for $1,189,000, but shied away, uncomfortable with the possibility of being entangled in another bidding war. When the home was relisted with an asking price bumped up to $1,299,000, they decided to make an offer.

“At $1.299-million, they didn’t think it was possible to buy a home like that with their budget,” said Mr. Vilensky. “But I said, ‘Let’s give it a try.’ We started at a much lower number. [Negotiations] took five days of back and forth.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The flooring is hardwood, with a gas fireplace in the living room.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This two-storey townhouse is at the end of a row of 15-year-old homes. It has 2,100 square feet of living space, plus a guest bedroom in the basement.

The flooring is hardwood, with a gas fireplace in the living room.

There is a dining area and a separate eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and sliding doors to the backyard on the 24-by 100-foot lot.

There are four bathrooms and a laundry room with access to the garage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The home has sliding doors to the backyard on the 24-by 100-foot lot.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

“Most townhouses in that area have three bedrooms, [this one] had four bedrooms,” said Mr. Vilensky.

“I recommend clients buy homes with finished basements because if you were to finish the basement by yourself, it used to be $30,000, and now you’re looking at $50,000 to $60,000.”

“They can walk to the Maple GO [transit] station and take the train on days when they’re not working from home,” said Mr. Vilensky.

“There is a French Immersion school that’s about a six-minute walk for the kids, and they’re building a new community centre down the street.”