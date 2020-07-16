Outcome for Hamilton-area bungalow ‘better than expected'

Open this photo in gallery St. Jean Realty Inc.

20 Kitty Murray Lane, No. 31, Ancaster, Ont.

Asking price: $524,900

Selling price: $552,000

Previous selling price: $140,697 (1998)

Taxes: $3,338 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home has a standard floor plan. St. Jean Realty Inc.

Despite restrictions imposed on in-person visitors to this townhouse bungalow on the outskirts of Hamilton, about a dozen parties came by for a look-see in late March, with several making purchase offers.

“We didn’t under price it or price it really aggressively, but where we felt the market was,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“Maybe the number of showings and offers were down, but the result was better than expected.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Condo fees include water costs. St. Jean Realty Inc.

The house sits in a 20-year-old enclave of one-storey homes down the street from a large shopping area at the junction of Highway 403 and Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway.

This 1,118-square-foot unit has a standard floor plan with two bedrooms, a bathroom, a laundry room and a family room with fireplace on the main floor. There’s another family room with fireplace on the lower level.

The home also has an attached garage.

Monthly condo fees are $350 and include water costs.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The home is in an enclave of one-storey homes. St. Jean Realty Inc.

“This is unique product because it’s a bungalow and it generally attracts seniors and people sizing down,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“It’s also in a quiet neighbourhood and close to everything as well as the highway.”

