Outcome for Hamilton-area bungalow ‘better than expected'

20 Kitty Murray Lane, No. 31, Ancaster, Ont.
Asking price: $524,900
Selling price: $552,000
Previous selling price: $140,697 (1998)
Taxes: $3,338 (2019)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.
The action
Despite restrictions imposed on in-person visitors to this townhouse bungalow on the outskirts of Hamilton, about a dozen parties came by for a look-see in late March, with several making purchase offers.
“We didn’t under price it or price it really aggressively, but where we felt the market was,” agent Michael St. Jean said.
“Maybe the number of showings and offers were down, but the result was better than expected.”
What they got
The house sits in a 20-year-old enclave of one-storey homes down the street from a large shopping area at the junction of Highway 403 and Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway.
This 1,118-square-foot unit has a standard floor plan with two bedrooms, a bathroom, a laundry room and a family room with fireplace on the main floor. There’s another family room with fireplace on the lower level.
The home also has an attached garage.
Monthly condo fees are $350 and include water costs.
The agent’s take
“This is unique product because it’s a bungalow and it generally attracts seniors and people sizing down,” Mr. St. Jean said.
“It’s also in a quiet neighbourhood and close to everything as well as the highway.”
