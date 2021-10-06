 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Outsized laneway home in Little Italy scoops record sale price

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Right at Home Realty Inc.

24 Treford Place, Toronto

Asking price: $4,985,000 (August, 2021)

Selling price: $4,985,000 (August, 2021)

Taxes: $14,316 (2021)

Days on the market: 12

Listing agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

The main house has an eat-in kitchen and open living and dining areas, plus a family room and two bedrooms upstairs.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

This multi-use, laneway property on a 70-foot-by-103-foot lot appealed to creative professionals needing a work/live space. There were two offers and the sellers took the one that matched their $4.985-million asking price.

“There’s an enormous amount of demand for lane house properties, and for a property of this size and significance,” agent Paul Johnston said.

“A typical freehold home in that neighbourhood will range from roughly $1.2-million to about $2.6-million.

“This was the most expensive single-family freehold property to sell, so it’s a record breaker in the entire district.”

What they got

The more than 3,250-square-foot studio has double-height ceilings, a kitchen, an upper bedroom and loft space.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

The property was once an automotive shop and was converted in the late 1990s into two structures with a combined living space of about 5,500 square feet. There are multiple walkouts to a gated garden and five-car parking area.

The main house has an eat-in kitchen and open living and dining areas, plus a family room and two bedrooms upstairs.

The more than 3,250-square-foot studio has double-height ceilings, a kitchen, an upper bedroom and loft space.

The agent’s take

The property was once an automotive shop and was converted in the late 1990s into two structures with a combined living space of about 5,500 square feet.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

“Often the case with auxiliary laneway houses is they may be tremendously groovy, but they’re quite a bit smaller – maybe 1,000 or 1,200 square feet – and typically rental properties,” Mr. Johnston said.

“This is a property that is 5,500 square feet and sits on a lot that’s 70 [feet] by 103 feet, so it’s an unusually large property. I’d say to people they’re buying an entire block because it’s surrounded on four sides by laneways.”

The outdoor amenities were an attractive bonus, and include a solar-powered sauna by Castor Design. “It’s a great piece of design; there were only five or six ever made,” Mr. Johnston said.

“That landscaped garden … is also a beautiful west-facing oasis just a block away from an incredibly urban centre. That’s very rare.”

