Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Over-asking offer clinches sale of East York house with large front yard

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Royal LePage Urban Realty

5 Four Oaks Gate, Toronto

Asking price: $799,000

Selling price: $1,035,000

Taxes: $4,635 (2019)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Christopher Kowal, Royal LePage Urban Realty; Co-op agent: Shelby Corson, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

A renovation added a bay window to the living room.

Royal LePage Urban Realty

On a reverse pie-shaped lot spanning 88-feet at the wide end, this 1½-storey home was one of the only properties open to house hunters in East York during the last week of October. On Halloween, a buyer tabled a $236,000 over-asking bid to edge out potential rivals on the scheduled offer date.

Homes in the enclave north of O’Connor Drive rarely come up for sale and, when they do, they draw a lot of interest. "They do tend to sell in bidding wars and quite often we do get bully offers as opposed to people waiting for the offer night,” agent Christopher Kowal said.

What they got

The kitchen has sliding doors to a back deck.

Royal LePage Urban Realty

This detached brick house was undergone several renovations over the past 20 years, resulting in a third bedroom created above the garage and new bay windows in the main-floor living room and master bedroom. There is a fireplace in the living room.

The kitchen and dining area has sliding doors to a deck and shed. The lower-level recreation room has a second fireplace and concrete floors.

The agent’s take

The pie-shaped lot gives the property a large front yard.

Royal LePage Urban Realty

“It has really wide frontage for that street,” Mr. Kowal said.

“It has a huge front yard and there is a reasonably substantial backyard that tapers off to a point. But there’s quite a bit of room and quite beautiful landscaping too.”

Although the home needs updating, it has solid bones. “There are a lot of original details, like some of the Art Deco door frames and beautiful glass doors,” Mr. Kowal said.

“A sliding door to the backyard had been added at one point and that made the living areas very bright, along with bay windows in the front.”

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

