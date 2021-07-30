 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Owner cashes in on resale, rather than rental, of Moss Park corner suite

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
138 Princess St., No. 513, Toronto (Moss Park)

Asking price: $999,000 (April, 2021)

Selling price: $1,065,000 (April, 2021)

Previous selling price: $553,714 (June, 2010)

Taxes: $4,414 (2020)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Rebecca Colwill, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

The action

To bring the outdoors in, there is a south-west-facing balcony off of the open principal room.

During the pandemic, renting out this two-bedroom corner suite became more difficult and less lucrative for the owner, who was ready to let it go before similar units flooded the spring resale market. The unit’s $999,000 list price and stylishly staged interiors persuaded several buyers into applying for ownership. One party surpassed the bunch by nudging their offer up to $1.065-million.

“Within the span of three weeks, there were about eight units for sale in the building, which is very unusual,” agent Rebecca Colwill said.

“[Plus], there had been a lot of other listings in the area that had been sitting on the market for quite a while, so we weren’t sure what to expect, which is why we priced it a little lower than we would have normally just to get more people in.”

What they got

More than a decade ago, this 1,165-square-foot unit was constructed with exposed concrete walls, nine-foot ceilings and exposed duct work for a modern, industrial aesthetic.

To bring the outdoors in, there is a south-west-facing balcony off of the open principal room, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows in the primary bedroom and ensuite bathroom. Other assets include laundry machines and stainless steel appliances, plus a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $830 include heating and water usage.

The agent’s take

The unit’s $999,000 list price and stylishly staged interiors persuaded several buyers into applying for ownership.

“It’s a very large unit,” Ms. Colwill said.

“It’s in an area that’s very up-and-coming with new units selling quite high, so when you look at the price per square foot for resales versus price per square foot for pre-construction in that area, this is quite a good value.”

