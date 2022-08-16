Handout

20 Strath Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $4.2-million (June, 2022)

Selling price: $4-million (June, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $1,925,000 (June, 2009); $1,250,000 (January, 2008)

Taxes: $12,458 (2021)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Motria Dzulynsky, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The action

More than 10 years ago, Mayfield Custom Homes modernized and expanded this three-storey house, which now contains more than 4,700 square feet of living space, including the basement.Handout

This four-bedroom house near the Humber River had a strong turnout with a dozen visitors in less than a week in mid-June. Two of those guests fiddled with its $4.2-million asking price, with one narrowly winning with the best terms and price to purchase it for $4-million.

“We had two offers in a tough market,” agent Motria Dzulynsky said. “But it was one-of a kind, and generally that area has had very few listings.”

What they got

The family room is one of three entertaining areas with gas fireplaces, plus it also has access to the patio, outdoor kitchen and garage on the 40- by 122-foot lot.Handout

A formal dining room was kept, while the kitchen is more open concept and casual with bar seating at a long island with a waterfall-edge design. An adjacent family room is one of three entertaining areas with gas fireplaces, plus it also has access to the patio, outdoor kitchen and garage on the 40- by 122-foot lot.

The second floor accommodates an office and a laundry room with a skylight, as well as a primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and a two-sided fireplace to one of five bathrooms with heated flooring.

The agent’s take

“It was fully renovated with an addition, so it was on the larger side of homes like that,” Ms. Dzulynsky said. “It was beautifully landscaped and very well maintained.”

The property is also in a highly prized location.

“It’s on one of the most prestigious blocks,” Ms. Dzulynsky said. “It’s in the Kingsway, which is in proximity to Bloor Street restaurants, shops, subway and beautiful old homes, trees, ravines and parks.”

