Pandemic bargain hunters shown the door

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

10 Park Lawn Rd., No. 4202, Toronto

Asking price: $599,900

Selling price: $605,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $386,923 (2018)

Taxes: $2,062 (2019)

Days on the market: 37

Listing agent: JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The one-bedroom condo has unobstructed water views. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Agent JoAnne Gludish adjusted tactics in selling this one-bedroom plus den suite late this March, adopting social distancing protocols and producing a virtual tour. And she was curt with buyer’s agents looking to pounce on a potential COVID-19 discount.

“Some of the appointments I just refused because those buyers were just looking for bargains at this time. Like one agent said with COVID, they were hoping to pick up some stuff as an investment,” said Ms. Gludish.

“We had several offers on it, but [the seller] was adamant about the price.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

This condo is in a multi-tower complex close to Humber Bay Park called Westlake Encore.

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The unit faces southwest and has nine-foot ceilings, full height windows and a balcony accessible from both the bedroom and the open living and dining area.

The kitchen is outfitted with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with ensuite laundry, a storage locker and a parking space. Monthly fees of $432 pay for water and heating, concierge and recreational amenities.

The agent’s take

“It’s a very big building, so units do come up with regularity, but not with that view,” Ms. Gludish said.

“It has full water views and it will never be obstructed.”

Story continues below advertisement

This unit is also an elevator ride away from a squash court, a pool, a supermarket and a liquor store. “That building has outstanding amenities,” Ms. Gludish said. “It blew me away.

“Everything is right there; you don’t have to go anywhere or do anything, it’s so convenient.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.