Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

232 Roselawn Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,599,000 (August, 2021)

Selling price: $1,618,000 (September, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,425,000 (July, 2018)

Taxes: $6,446 (2021)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The lower level is newly finished, with an open recreation area and a second full bathroom.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This semi-detached house in uptown Toronto fronts on a 22-acre park. That, and the fact that it sat on a deep, 32-by-163-foot lot, were key selling points for the buyer, who paid $19,000 over asking for the opportunity.

“There wasn’t much [inventory] around,” agent Elli Davis said, “so we had a lot of interest.”

“Its across from Eglinton Park, which is very popular with dog owners, and the buyer has a dog.

“[Plus], the house was on the smaller side, but the lot was on the larger side, so it was a very unique property.”

What they got

The kitchen has a back door to a wide, covered deck.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Built around 1914, this two-storey, brick house has three bedrooms. On the main floor, the living room still has much of its original detail, with hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace, and opens to a formal dining room. The kitchen has a back door to a wide, covered deck.

The lower level is newly finished, with an open recreation area and a second full bathroom.

The agent’s take

The living room still has much of its original detail, with hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“This one has a private drive and a very large backyard, plus an extra piece of land added many years ago,” Ms. Davis said. “When the city sold off a portion of land and the house behind it did not buy it, [the owners of] 232 Roselawn bought it, so it extended their lot even longer than it was.”

The open view was an added bonus. “You’re not looking at other homes from your front window, but at a beautiful park,” Ms. Davis said. “And it’s steps to the Yonge and Eglinton subway, stores and restaurants.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.