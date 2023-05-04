Ranjith kumar/Ranjith Kumar/Birdhouse Media

86 Lansdowne Ave. Toronto

Asking price: $3.5-million

Taxes: $6,000 (year)

Lot size: 20.11 by 129 feet

Agents: Parimal Gosai, Lesli Gaynor, Leonard Fridman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The backstory

The open house for a fourplex at 86 Lansdowne wasn’t your typical showcase. It was a chance for potential buyers to meet, mingle and maybe sign onto a mortgage together.

Listing agents Parimal Gosai and Lesli Gaynor specialize in home co-ownership, bringing together perfect strangers to buy purpose-built multiplexes. This Parkdale property, with main and laneway house dwellings, is an alternative to condos for people with smaller budgets, they say.

“A lot of the the work that we’re doing is really looking at the missing middle,” says Mr. Gosai, “small scale, street scale, multiplex housing that is well-done.” Creating more housing supply in the “missing middle” is a way to meet the demand for housing in low-density areas.

Since 2015, Mr. Gosai and Ms. Gaynor’s company GoCo Solutions has facilitated friends and family in purchasing multiunit homes, while helping establish the terms of those partnerships. More recently they launched Husmates, an app that matches strangers together who are interested in buying property – like a dating app for real estate buyers.

Ms. Gaynor knows firsthand how difficult buying a home on your own can be. Twenty-five years ago, she was a single mother living and paying rent to her landlord in downtown Toronto.

She was 25 at the time, and constantly anxious that she and her three-year-old son could be kicked out at any time. “I was so tired of being so vulnerable to my landlord,” she says.

Fed up, Ms. Gaynor approached two friends and decided to do something unorthodox: the three of them bought a house together.

While Ms. Gaynor’s situation was successful, buying property with strangers, or anyone, is a financial risk.

“One of the first things we ask people to do is commit to getting financially naked with each other,” Mr. Gosai says, “because the truth of the matter is you’re not actually buying a house together, you’re going into debt together.”

The house today

“The only thing that remains of the original house is the shape,” Mr. Gosai says.

The exterior facade was peeled off and replaced with corrugated metal. The once single-family residence has transformed into four homes – three dwellings in the main house, and the larger laneway home.

The interiors in the main house are modern and uniform, with white countertops, sparse wood details, and plenty of natural light that floods in from the spacious windows. Ambient cove lighting flecks the hallways in an otherwise minimal design.

As a distinct alternative to condo living, the second floor features three skylights, and each unit has a private entrance. The dwellings range in size from 745 to 847 square feet, and the second and ground floors offer outdoor space in the way of a balcony and a small private patio.

The laneway house is by far the largest dwelling of the four, at 1,848 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private outdoor space.

The three-floor suite was designed for single-ownership, with more luxurious design details including heated concrete floors in the basement, white oak herringbone kitchen floors and second-floor skylights.

The primary entrance is through the lane off of Macdonell Avenue. The house replaced an alleyway garage – a potential downside for car enthusiasts, but Mr. Gosai is optimistic that it won’t dissuade their target buyer.

“We hope that the people that buy this property are true city dwellers,” he says. “They walk, they commute on public transit, they rent a car when they need to leave the city, but they’re true, urban people that love city living.”

The best feature

For Ms. Gaynor, the biggest advantage to the neighbourhood multiplex is that is that it’s not a condo.

“We’re trying to accommodate people who don’t necessarily want to live in a hermetically sealed box in the sky,” she says, “we’re trying to figure out a better way to engage in their neighbourhoods and in communities.”

The property is located in the heart of Parkdale, a short walk to the restaurants and shops on Queen Street West, and close to Roncesvalles and High Park.

Despite the upsides, Ms. Gaynor knows that co-ownership is an unusual social proposition.

“I think it works for people who partly want their privacy, having the ability to go off and do your own thing when you need to, and then having community when you need to,” she says.

For Ms. Gaynor, co-ownership and dynamic housing solutions aren’t a passing trend, but a path forward.

“I think we’re gonna end up being so much more creative when it comes to designing bricks and mortar.”