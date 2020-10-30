 Skip to main content
Done Deal

Parking and price drop sweetens Toronto condo deal

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
52 Sumach St., No. 307, Toronto

Asking price: $679,000 (August, 2020)

Previous asking price: $698,000 (July, 2020)

Selling price: $679,000 (August, 2020)

Previous selling price: $315,795 (2011)

Taxes: $2,459 (2020)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The unit is on the third floor of a building in Toronto's Corktown neighbourhood.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

This 665-square-foot unit with parking had one offer when it was listed for nearly two-months early this summer. That deal eventually dissolved, so the property went back on the market. After seeing another, larger unit in the same building take a markdown, the unit was repriced at $679,000.

“What spurred our client to drop the price was the [other homeowner] dropped their price," agent Robin Pope said. “But they were bigger and without parking.

“Based on our original ask, the [comparables] supported it, but when you drop it another $19,000 like we did, it was just that much more attractive.”

What they got

The loft-like unit has concrete floors and 10-foot ceilings.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

This one-bedroom suite was built about 10 years ago and designed with loft-like characteristics, such as 10-foot ceilings, concrete flooring and multi-pane windows.

There’s a balcony off the open principal room and a walk-in closet in the bedroom. The unit comes with laundry appliances.

Monthly fees of $587 cover the cost of water and heating, and the use of a gym and rooftop garden.

The agent’s take

The west-facing windows offer a glimpse of the CN Tower.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

“The parking space was the clincher, but it was also a lovely apartment,” Mr. Pope said.

“It has 10-foot ceilings, polished concrete floors, and was nice and wide with a big balcony.”

The west-facing views were also surprising from the third-floor unit. “You saw old Victorian houses and you’re in the treetops, and you also have a glimpse of bank towers and the CN Tower,” Mr. Pope said.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

