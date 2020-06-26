Parking, not pandemic, bigger matter for Hamilton home

Open this photo in gallery Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

288 Cannon St., E., Hamilton

Asking price: $379,900

Selling price: $362,500

Previous selling prices: $230,000 (2016); $145,000 (2015)

Taxes: $2,061 (2019)

Days on the market: 26

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The four-bedroom house is over 100 years old, but it has been recently updated with new roofing, windows, drywall and flooring. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

A couple of blocks south of Hamilton General Hospital, this semi-detached house sits on an 18-foot-by-66-foot lot, but has no private parking. That fact may have limited its buyer pool, but low inventory levels in Hamilton helped draw a few interested parties – and offers – between late March and mid-April.

“We still allowed showings, although with a bunch of precautions … and making sure buyers coming through were serious and qualified buyers,” said agent Michael St. Jean.

“COVID might’ve had some impact [on our days on market], but probably not a lot. If this property had dedicated parking or street parking in front, it would’ve went quicker.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Two full bathrooms have been installed. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The four-bedroom house is more than 100 years old, but it has been recently updated with new roofing, windows, drywall and flooring and a modern kitchen and two full bathrooms have been installed.

The 1,400-square-foot space also has a separate entrance to the second floor and an unfinished basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery There is a separate entrance to the second floor and an unfinished basement. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“This would be a great investment property with the second entrance,” Mr. St. Jean said. “This could easily be a duplex.”

“It’s in Hamilton Centre, in the core of the city, so it’s well placed strategically, so you can get downtown or to the Bayfront in a timely fashion. And the bike lane out front is one of the longest stretches of bike lanes in the city, so it’s a very popular route.”

