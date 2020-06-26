Parking, not pandemic, bigger matter for Hamilton home

288 Cannon St., E., Hamilton
Asking price: $379,900
Selling price: $362,500
Previous selling prices: $230,000 (2016); $145,000 (2015)
Taxes: $2,061 (2019)
Days on the market: 26
Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.
The action
A couple of blocks south of Hamilton General Hospital, this semi-detached house sits on an 18-foot-by-66-foot lot, but has no private parking. That fact may have limited its buyer pool, but low inventory levels in Hamilton helped draw a few interested parties – and offers – between late March and mid-April.
“We still allowed showings, although with a bunch of precautions … and making sure buyers coming through were serious and qualified buyers,” said agent Michael St. Jean.
“COVID might’ve had some impact [on our days on market], but probably not a lot. If this property had dedicated parking or street parking in front, it would’ve went quicker.”
What they got
The four-bedroom house is more than 100 years old, but it has been recently updated with new roofing, windows, drywall and flooring and a modern kitchen and two full bathrooms have been installed.
The 1,400-square-foot space also has a separate entrance to the second floor and an unfinished basement.
The agent’s take
“This would be a great investment property with the second entrance,” Mr. St. Jean said. “This could easily be a duplex.”
“It’s in Hamilton Centre, in the core of the city, so it’s well placed strategically, so you can get downtown or to the Bayfront in a timely fashion. And the bike lane out front is one of the longest stretches of bike lanes in the city, so it’s a very popular route.”
