Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Parking, not pandemic, bigger matter for Hamilton home

Sydnia Yu
Hamilton
Special to The Globe and Mail
288 Cannon St., E., Hamilton

Asking price: $379,900

Selling price: $362,500

Previous selling prices: $230,000 (2016); $145,000 (2015)

Taxes: $2,061 (2019)

Days on the market: 26

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

The four-bedroom house is over 100 years old, but it has been recently updated with new roofing, windows, drywall and flooring.

A couple of blocks south of Hamilton General Hospital, this semi-detached house sits on an 18-foot-by-66-foot lot, but has no private parking. That fact may have limited its buyer pool, but low inventory levels in Hamilton helped draw a few interested parties – and offers – between late March and mid-April.

“We still allowed showings, although with a bunch of precautions … and making sure buyers coming through were serious and qualified buyers,” said agent Michael St. Jean.

“COVID might’ve had some impact [on our days on market], but probably not a lot. If this property had dedicated parking or street parking in front, it would’ve went quicker.”

What they got

Two full bathrooms have been installed.

The four-bedroom house is more than 100 years old, but it has been recently updated with new roofing, windows, drywall and flooring and a modern kitchen and two full bathrooms have been installed.

The 1,400-square-foot space also has a separate entrance to the second floor and an unfinished basement.

The agent’s take

There is a separate entrance to the second floor and an unfinished basement.

“This would be a great investment property with the second entrance,” Mr. St. Jean said. “This could easily be a duplex.”

“It’s in Hamilton Centre, in the core of the city, so it’s well placed strategically, so you can get downtown or to the Bayfront in a timely fashion. And the bike lane out front is one of the longest stretches of bike lanes in the city, so it’s a very popular route.”

