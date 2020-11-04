 Skip to main content
The Architourist

Pastel-yellow brick from Italy completes restoration of a 1956 Toronto building

Dave LeBlanc
Dave LeBlanc
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

The home of Todd Temporale and Ann-Marie Armstrong at 584 Jones Ave., Toronto. The former medical office has been partially restored.

Todd Temporale

Who would go to the trouble of having pastel-yellow glazed brick shipped all the way from Italy?

Or hunt for a terrazzo specialist to repair a few small holes in a staircase?

Who would weld their own floor-to-ceiling window-wall?

Story continues below advertisement

And what about those new plans for a second and partial third storey: who would respect the original massing, solids-and-voids, and even the ethos of this 1956 building? After all, it’s just an anonymous, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it former office building in Toronto.

But to mid-century modernism aficionados, 584 Jones Ave., south of the Danforth, was one of those “on the radar” places. Why? Because, in a neighbourhood of tall 1920s houses, this flat-roofed, elegant little 1,500-square-foot building stood apart. But, since much of that pastel brick had been covered by vinyl siding, and that handsome entryway on Hazelwood Avenue was partially hidden behind shrubbery, the former medical offices of Dr. Baggs and Dr. Coulter were coveted only by the most intrepid explorers.

Open this photo in gallery

The 1,500-square-foot 1956 building was a former medical office.

Todd Temporale

Like graphic designer Todd Temporale of Viva and Co., who’d lived in this east end Toronto neighbourhood for years, and, in 2017, just happened to be in the market for a new home. When he saw the “For Sale” sign out front, he remembers thinking: “That’s it. That’s my building.”

“I pulled over, called my real estate friend Mark, and [said] ‘put an offer in’ and that was it. It was just the right place at the right time; sort of meant to be.”

Open this photo in gallery

The terrazzo staircase was one of a precious few 'remnants' of the 1956 building.

Todd Temporale

Had this been 1997, once inside Mr. Temporale would’ve had to deal with a nurse’s station, a small lab, examination rooms, baby rooms, offices and a large waiting room; in the basement level, he would’ve had to tear out dentist’s offices and more even more examination rooms. But, since the building had been converted to a multi-unit residential building (with an office) in 1998, all he was needed was a sledgehammer in his hand, and one wielded by his buddy, Brandon Cambareri of Carmine Construction.

“It wasn’t very thoughtful, and it was pretty poorly done,” Mr. Temporale says of the stuff the duo swung away at and turned to debris. “I wish there were some original remnants left.”

Which brings this tale back to the glazed brick and the terrazzo stairs. When all one possesses are a precious few “remnants” of 1956, one becomes rather Gollum-like and treats them as the Precious. So, that damaged brick had to be replaced. Which is why, when architect Ann-Marie Armstrong of AAmp Studio entered the picture – she and Mr. Temporale are now engaged – the hunt was on.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’re a handful of companies [still producing glazed brick] locally, and most of them have a minimum order of 50,000 units before they’ll even run a colour, so it’s really difficult to find at this scale,” Ms. Armstrong says. “This place, S. Anselmo in Italy, who is supplied through Kreitmaker in Toronto, we were able to connect with them and they were willing … to do the custom colour.”

Open this photo in gallery

The main floor has thin-metal sash, floor-to-ceiling glass wall with drapes.

Todd Temporale

It helps, too, that Ms. Armstrong grew up surrounded by glazed brick (and other modernist treats) in Toronto’s “New Town” of Don Mills, and cut her professional teeth at U.S. firms Marmol Radziner and Gehry Partners. That kind of experience means one would not blink an eye, for instance, should Mr. Temporale were to take it upon himself learn how to weld … in the driveway.

By way of explanation: When one enters the building, one stands on a small landing; one must go up a half-level to reach the main floor, or down a half-level to the basement (this meant that offices and examination rooms in the basement received good light). When Mr. Temporale got the building, the wall that separated what would become his unit from the little staircase was mostly opaque, with only a few small, strangely placed windows. So, in keeping with the spirit of modernist principles, it was decided to replace this wall with a more commercial, thin-metal sash, floor-to-ceiling glass wall, albeit one with drapes he could pull when downstairs tenants come home.

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen and bathrooms have plain white ceramic tile for the backsplash.

Todd Temporale

“It’s not perfect,” Mr. Temporale says while running his thumb along a slightly bumpy weld-joint, “but I got a quote on it and I thought, ‘I’ll do it myself,’” he says with a laugh.

Once he’d figured out the floor plan and new beams, framing and drywall went up, it was time to finish his own 850-sqaure-foot unit. For that, he chose a very simple palette of materials, such as plain white ceramic tile for the backsplash and bathroom, and cost-effective solutions, such as having a wood shop press plastic laminate onto Baltic plywood so IKEA cabinets could be hacked into something a little more custom-looking (by sinking the IKEA boxes into some walls and placing a drywall reveal around them, the effect is quite elegant).

Open this photo in gallery

In the children's bedrooms, beds are build into the walls providing a bank of drawers underneath.

Todd Temporale

To accommodate his two children (with him part-time), Mr. Temporale made “teeny” bedrooms but gained space by building the beds “fully into the walls” and providing a bank of drawers underneath. And if one looks at the sizes of “master” bedrooms in condominiums, than Mr. Temporale is living in luxury with the amount of space he’s devoted to himself and Ms. Armstrong.

Story continues below advertisement

And when Ms. Armstrong’s addition is built, not only will it be aesthetically appropriate, it will allow the couple to move upstairs so that Viva and Co. can occupy the main floor.

And, perhaps, if there are any yellow bricks left over, they’ll make their way up there, too.

In the short amount of time I was able to research Dr. Baggs and Dr. Coulter, I’ve come up with the following: I believe their full names were Dr. Stuart Glenn (Mike) Coulter, who died in 2007, and Dr. Cecil R. Baggs, who died away in 1970. As for the firm that designed their building, “Design Incorporated” at 2454 Kingston Rd., I have found nothing. If readers know more or can correct me, please email dave.leblanc@globeandmail.ca

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies