Open this photo in gallery: Done Deal, 198 Meadowhawk Trail, Bradford, Ont.Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty Inc.

198 Meadowhawk Trail, Bradford, Ont.

Asking price: $1,299,888 (June, 2023)

Selling price: $1.26-million (June, 2023)

Taxes: $5,190 (2023)

Days on the market: Four

Buyers’ agent: Vadim Vilensky, Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty

Open this photo in gallery: The eat-in kitchen boasts porcelain tile flooring, granite countertops and sliding doors exiting to the back yard.Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty Inc.

The action

Agent Vadim Vilensky’s clients were looking for a larger family home in the Greater Toronto Area. He steered them through six options listed around $1.3-million in York Region, including this four-bedroom house in Bradford, east of Highway 400. It was beyond their budget when it came to market at $1.35-million in the spring, but when relisted in June at $1,299,888 it crept within their target price range. Lengthy discussions led to a sale at $1.26-million.

“Timing was everything, and patience paid off,” said Mr. Vilensky.

“My clients wanted to pay $1.2-million and the sellers were at $1.299-million, so for 10 days we were going back and forth. The sellers said they would come down as long as we were willing to come up.”

Open this photo in gallery: The 112-foot-long yard is deep enough to accommodate a larger swimming pool.Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty Inc.

What they got

This two-storey house has hardwood flooring in the bedrooms, a formal dining area, and a separate living room with a marble fireplace.

Recent improvements include a new air conditioner and renovations to the smallest of four bathrooms, as well as an updated, eat-in kitchen with porcelain tile flooring, granite countertops and sliding doors to the back of the 36-by 112-foot property.

Conveniences include a laundry room with access to the double garage, and a finished basement with guest bedroom and recreation rooms.

The agent’s take

“What was nice about it was that it was open concept on the main floor and it has spacious bedrooms upstairs,” said Mr. Vilensky.

“It’s a very unique lot too because usually in Bradford, they’re 105 feet [deep], but this is 112 feet, so it allows you to have a larger swimming pool.”