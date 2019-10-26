Patience pays off with second offer on rare backsplit bungalow

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

321 Dudley Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,138,000

Selling price: $1,095,000

Previous selling price: $1,111,800 (2016)

Taxes: $5,023 (2018)

Days on the market: 38

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

The kitchen, along with two bathrooms, has been remodelled.

Less than a 15-minute walk from two subway stations, popular schools and shops on Yonge Street, this semi-detached residence had its first offer early this summer. Though that proposal eventually dissolved, another was successfully negotiated for $1.095-million in mid-July.

“For summertime, one month [on the market] was actually good,” said agent Bill Thom, who noted the average sale took “two months or even longer.”

What they got

The main-level living and dining areas have new hardwood floors.

What could be mistaken for a bungalow from the front of the 30-foot-by-125-foot lot is in fact a backsplit semi-detached, with four levels of living space, including a recreation room in the basement.

In the past six years, most of the mechanical components have been replaced, including a new furnace and roofing. The kitchen and two bathrooms have also been remodelled.

New strip hardwood floors have been installed in the living and dining rooms on the main level, as well as two bedrooms each on the upper and lower levels overlooking the backyard.

The agent’s take

“This is a semi-detached house where most of the houses are detached or townhomes, so it’s kind of unique,” Mr. Thom said.

The location also held an allure for buyers who want their children, “to go to Earl Haig [Secondary School] and have the convenience of the subway [nearby].”

