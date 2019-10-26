 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Patience pays off with second offer on rare backsplit bungalow

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

321 Dudley Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,138,000

Selling price: $1,095,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,111,800 (2016)

Taxes: $5,023 (2018)

Days on the market: 38

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen, along with two bathrooms, has been remodelled.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

Less than a 15-minute walk from two subway stations, popular schools and shops on Yonge Street, this semi-detached residence had its first offer early this summer. Though that proposal eventually dissolved, another was successfully negotiated for $1.095-million in mid-July.

“For summertime, one month [on the market] was actually good,” said agent Bill Thom, who noted the average sale took “two months or even longer.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The main-level living and dining areas have new hardwood floors.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

What could be mistaken for a bungalow from the front of the 30-foot-by-125-foot lot is in fact a backsplit semi-detached, with four levels of living space, including a recreation room in the basement.

Story continues below advertisement

In the past six years, most of the mechanical components have been replaced, including a new furnace and roofing. The kitchen and two bathrooms have also been remodelled.

New strip hardwood floors have been installed in the living and dining rooms on the main level, as well as two bedrooms each on the upper and lower levels overlooking the backyard.

The agent’s take

“This is a semi-detached house where most of the houses are detached or townhomes, so it’s kind of unique,” Mr. Thom said.

The location also held an allure for buyers who want their children, “to go to Earl Haig [Secondary School] and have the convenience of the subway [nearby].”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter