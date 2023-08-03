Open this photo in gallery: Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

37 Broadmead Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,299,000 (May, 2023)

Selling price: $1,676,000 (May, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $930,000 (April, 2013); $230,000 (May, 1997)

Taxes: $6,382 (2022)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agents: James Warren and Alex Obradovich, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The bungalow boasts spectacular views of Lake Ontario and the Scarborough Bluffs from its south-facing deck.

The action

This two-bedroom bungalow on a 40- by 670-foot lot is one of six houses at the end of a cul-de-sac surrounded by three parks: Cathedral Bluffs Park, Bluffer’s Park and Sunnypoint-Neilson Park. It was listed for $1,299,000 this spring, with the expectation that it would sell for substantially more.

“This is one of two bungalows [for sale in the cul-de-sac], but this has the best piece of property,” said agent James Warren.

“We figured someone would either buy it and hold onto it for the future, like top it up or build a new house, or hopefully rent it out because it’s in good shape.”

Some early bids were rejected, with the sellers preferring to wait until the scheduled presentation date to review any offers. Nine bids came in on the offer date, with the sellers accepting $1.676-million and a closing date in August.

“We priced it aggressively [low], letting the market take us up from $1,299,000,” Mr. Warren said.

“We hit the market at the perfect time going into the height of the spring market.”

What they got

This brick bungalow was built in the 1930s with a combined kitchen and living room on the main floor, and two bedrooms, a bathroom and a living area downstairs.

Outside, there is a private driveway and a south-facing deck.

The agent’s take

“It’s the epitome of living in the city, but it’s like a cottage because of the spectacular lake views, and huge amount of tableland with lots of bramble and trees at the end,” Mr. Warren said.

“And down at the bottom is quite lovely because you have the Scarborough Bluffs yacht club, so it’s magical looking at the lake and seeing all the boats.”