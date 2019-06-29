Pent-up demand for freshly polished North York condo

70 Forest Manor Rd., unit 207, Toronto
Asking price: $515,000
Selling price: $515,000
Previous selling prices: $469,900 (2018); $308,768 (2014)
Taxes: $2,211 (2019)
Days on the market: Four
Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.
The action
This updated one-bedroom-plus-den suite at the Emerald City condo complex was marketed at an opportune time mid-March as the most recent comparable unit sold in November. Proposals were reviewed at any time, so one buyer made an early submission.
“They made us an offer and wanted it to pay way less, but I said, ‘Why would we take less when it’s only been on the market for four days?’” agent Robin Pope said.
“We had a lot of showings over the four-day period, so we were feeling very confident about our price. So they agreed to pay full price.”
What they got
In the first phase of a master-planned community, this 735-square-foot suite feels brand new with nine-foot ceilings and newly installed features, such as laminate floors and laundry machines.
One side of the suite houses a den and bedroom, while the other is an open kitchen and living space with a stone-topped island and sliding balcony doors.
Conveniences include a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $525 cover the cost of water, heating, 24-hour concierge, common gym, pool and rooftop deck.
The agent’s take
“It is a full-service condominium and one thing that does stand out is that there was an entrance to the subway in front of the building,” Mr. Pope said. “And for a one bedroom plus den, it was certainly on the bigger side.”
This unit also looked its best, inside and out. “[The seller] had it painted, put in all new flooring throughout, window coverings and upgraded light fixtures, so it showed very well.,” Mr. Pope said.
“Although it was only on the second floor, when you look out the window you see green space and gardens of the project and … and an art installation by Douglas Coupland.”
