 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Pent-up demand for freshly polished North York condo

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Pent-up demand for freshly polished North York condo

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

70 Forest Manor Rd., unit 207, Toronto

Asking price: $515,000

Selling price: $515,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $469,900 (2018); $308,768 (2014)

Taxes: $2,211 (2019)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The 735-square-foot unit is in the Emerald City complex, conveniently located next to an entrance to the Don Mills subway station.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

This updated one-bedroom-plus-den suite at the Emerald City condo complex was marketed at an opportune time mid-March as the most recent comparable unit sold in November. Proposals were reviewed at any time, so one buyer made an early submission.

“They made us an offer and wanted it to pay way less, but I said, ‘Why would we take less when it’s only been on the market for four days?’” agent Robin Pope said.

“We had a lot of showings over the four-day period, so we were feeling very confident about our price. So they agreed to pay full price.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The second-floor unit offers views of the project's green spaces and gardens.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

In the first phase of a master-planned community, this 735-square-foot suite feels brand new with nine-foot ceilings and newly installed features, such as laminate floors and laundry machines.

One side of the suite houses a den and bedroom, while the other is an open kitchen and living space with a stone-topped island and sliding balcony doors.

Conveniences include a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $525 cover the cost of water, heating, 24-hour concierge, common gym, pool and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

“It is a full-service condominium and one thing that does stand out is that there was an entrance to the subway in front of the building,” Mr. Pope said. “And for a one bedroom plus den, it was certainly on the bigger side.”

This unit also looked its best, inside and out. “[The seller] had it painted, put in all new flooring throughout, window coverings and upgraded light fixtures, so it showed very well.,” Mr. Pope said.

“Although it was only on the second floor, when you look out the window you see green space and gardens of the project and … and an art installation by Douglas Coupland.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter