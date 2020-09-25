 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

‘Pent-up demand’ gives Queensway bungalow sale a $153,500 bump

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Professionals Inc.

21 Bentley Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $1,249,000

Selling price: $1,402,500

Previous selling price: $551,000 (2011)

Taxes: $4,144 (2020)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Jody Thompson, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The action

The kitchen has a granite-topped island, stainless steel appliances and a walkout to a private courtyard.

Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The owners of this three-bedroom bungalow on a 51-foot-by-121-foot corner lot had not planned on moving for another year or two. But their calculations of the pandemic’s impact on property values and the future financial capacity of buyers led them to push forward their plans and bring their home to market in late June. On opening day, they had 18 showings.

“We were doing 3-D videos and tours, which helped, but no one’s going to buy a house without touching and feeling it physically," said agent Jody Thompson, “especially at $1.4-million.

“There was pent-up demand for a turnkey property like this, and we had five offers in one day.”

What they got

A side yard features a pergola-covered patio.

Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The house has more than 2,680 square feet of living space and was recently gutted and redesigned with updated windows and doors, two new bathrooms and maple flooring on the main level.

There is an open living area with a fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with a granite-topped island, stainless steel appliances and walkout to a private courtyard. Another side yard – with a pergola-covered patio, hot tub and shed – is accessible from the master bedroom.

The basement has over seven-foot ceilings and has two guest bedrooms, a recreation area and its own kitchenette. There is an attached garage.

The agent’s take

The open living space features a fireplace.

Re/Max Professionals Inc.

″There are four streets in the Queensway area – Edgecroft, York View, Ambleside and Bentley – now commanding high prices because they’re tree-lined with big lots and they’re sought after by builders,” Mr. Thompson said.

“[The sellers] probably spent close to $200,000 on renovations and landscaping.”

