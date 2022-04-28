RAD Marketing

489-539 King St. W., Southeast Mountain Penthouse, 18th floor, Toronto

Asking price: N/A

Selling price: $16-million (April, 2020)

Taxes: N/A

Days on the market: N/A

Listing agent: Riz Dhanji, RAD Marketing; Buyers’ agent: Neel Kawale, Haüskey Realty

The action

The unit will have a brass-clad kitchen and a large dining area.RAD Marketing

Westbank and Allied Properties collaborated with celebrated a Danish architect, Bjarke Ingels, to develop an innovative, mixed-use building resembling mountain ranges in downtown Toronto. When plans were released, an unnamed local buyer combined two penthouse models into one for $16-million. It is the first penthouse sale for the project, dubbed King Toronto, and holds the record for the city’s highest pre-construction condominium sale in the past two years.

“The King Toronto penthouses are truly one-of-a-kind in the grand scheme of residential real estate not only in Toronto, but in North America, in terms of what they’re offering from a lifestyle and architecture perspective,” said Neel Kawale, co-founder and chief executive officer of Haüskey.

“[My client’s] been an investor in real estate globally and being able to look at a building by Bjarke Ingels was a big thing. He’s one of the top architects in the world, very focused on urban design that’s very unique.”

What they got

The two-storey penthouse will include a wine room and an indoor pool.RAD Marketing

Construction is underway on the King Street site, just west of Spadina Avenue, where units will cascade upwards around a courtyard into four ‘mountain peaks’ each capped by two penthouses.

This custom, two-storey penthouse will have four bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms and encompass 5,865 square feet of living space occupying the entire southeast summit. There will be a double-height living room, a brass-clad kitchen, a large dining area, a wine room and an indoor pool.

Six terraces will total another 1,200 square feet of outdoor living space, one with a hot tub.

Completion is slated for 2024.

The agent’s take

Six terraces will total another 1,200 square feet of outdoor living space, one with a hot tub.RAD Marketing

“There are very few architectural or ‘starchitect’-driven communities that are being built in Toronto and this really was once-in-a-generation opportunity that Westbank has put together with their partners and Bjarke Ingels’ team,” Mr. Kawale said.

“It’s really exciting that at this stage of a project like this, an individual – my client – gets to work directly with the architect, developer and their whole team to customize their unit.”

