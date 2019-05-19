 Skip to main content

Perseverance pays off for renters looking at home ownership in Toronto

Done Deal

Perseverance pays off for renters looking at home ownership in Toronto

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
This roughly 60-year-old two-bedroom bungalow has a west-facing backyard and a garage facing a laneway perched high above a schoolyard and railway tracks.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

184 Gilbert Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $699,000

Selling price: $693,000

Previous selling prices: $335,000 (2010); $172,000 (2009)

Taxes: $2,672 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Co-op agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Late last year, agent Ira Jelinek assisted midtown renters in the hunt for a family-friendly home priced around $700,000. They made offers but lost out on their first two go-rounds, but in mid-March prevailed on their third attempt with a $693,000 deal for this updated bungalow mid-March.

“We spent about six months looking, so their perseverance paid off,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“This is basically as affordable as you can get in the city for a house.”

What they got

This roughly 60-year-old two-bedroom bungalow sits on an 18-by-110-foot lot. It has a west-facing backyard and a garage facing a laneway perched high above a schoolyard and railway tracks.

Inside, renovations in 2010 produced a more modern setting. For instance, the living, dining and cooking quarters are completely open concept and dressed with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceramic backsplashes.

The basement apartment has its own bathroom and roughed-in kitchen in the recreation area.

The agent’s take

“It was a good space and the finishes were nice compared to what we were seeing,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“It had a detached garage in the back, which was a great size, and it had very nice views from the backyard.”

