Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

4275 Westney Rd. N., Pickering, Ont.

Asking price: $7.5-million (August, 2021)

Selling price: $7.5-million (February, 2022)

Taxes: $25,089 (2020)

Days on the market: 177

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

There is a prep kitchen and a primary kitchen with two islands.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

This sprawling estate home sits on a 44-acre property about 60 kilometres east of downtown Toronto. In six months on the market about 40 potential buyers toured the 13,000 square feet of interior living space – complete with indoor pool – as well as the arena, tennis court and barn with gym facilities.

“Buyers were from all walks of life, from people with very large families to people who wanted to use it as a retreat,” agent Andrew Ipekian said.

“Some people were also looking at it for commercial aspects, like a wedding venue.”

A few offers trickled in, but the sellers held firm to their $7.5-million asking price. “It’s not like selling a condo or house in the city because it’s a lot of land and a really big house,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“We knew we had to be patient to find the right person to come in.”

The house includes an indoor pool and hot tub.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

What they got

Across the street from the Claremont Conservation Field Centre, this seven-bedroom house was constructed by Karabin Design Build about 50 years ago. It has been renovated and expanded over the years and currently encompasses two sunrooms and two entertaining areas with large fireplaces, along with a formal dining room, library and octagonal office. The home has 10 bathrooms in all.

There is a prep kitchen and a primary kitchen with two islands. On the lower level are three recreation rooms.

“The library and office had vaulted ceilings and beautiful wood paneling that would be very costly to replicate today,” Mr. Ipekian said.

An elevator and multiple staircases, link the floors. The four-car garage has a staircase to a one-bedroom suite above.

Built about 50 years ago, the house has been renovated and expanded over the years.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The 44-acre property features a barn with gym facilities.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The agent’s take

“It had a lot of flat land, but it also had a forest in the back to give you a lot of privacy,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“And the barn had a rock-climbing wall, so it was a kid’s playground.”

The home has 10 bathrooms.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

Large fireplaces adorn two entertaining areas.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

