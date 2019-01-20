Pickering home gets two offers despite restrictions on visits

1898 Ashford Dr., Pickering, Ont.
Asking price: $659,800
Selling price: $630,000
Previous selling price: $317,000 (2006)
Taxes: $5,298 (2018)
Days on the market: 78
Listing agent: Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.
The action
Tenants occupied this two-storey residence, so there were no open houses and limited times for showings in November. Yet, more than 100 buyers co-ordinated a visit and two placed offers.
“The average [days on market] is about 30 days, maybe less, but ours was a unique situation because it was tenanted and the condition of the house,” agent Ed Allan said.
“[But] the price point, you couldn’t beat it. You couldn’t buy a house like that in Toronto.”
What they got
The more than 20-year-old structure contains four bedrooms, including two with walk-in closets, four bathrooms and a formal dining room, plus social and cooking quarters on the main and lower levels.
A laundry room exits to a double garage facing the front of the 46-by-108-foot property.
The agent’s take
“It’s in a bedroom community of Toronto, so it has a very good location,” Mr. Allan said. “It’s close to a GO station, City Hall, very good schools and four very good shopping centres.”
The house itself had good potential, but needs updating. “The home was a little larger [than average], but it needed a lot of work,” Mr. Allan said.
“The bones are very good with a main-floor family with a fireplace, and both the family room and kitchen had sliding door walkouts to the deck.”
