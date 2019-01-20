Pickering home gets two offers despite restrictions on visits

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd. /Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

1898 Ashford Dr., Pickering, Ont.

Asking price: $659,800

Selling price: $630,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $317,000 (2006)

Taxes: $5,298 (2018)

Days on the market: 78

Listing agent: Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Tenants occupied this two-storey residence, so there were no open houses and limited times for showings in November. Yet, more than 100 buyers co-ordinated a visit and two placed offers.

“The average [days on market] is about 30 days, maybe less, but ours was a unique situation because it was tenanted and the condition of the house,” agent Ed Allan said.

“[But] the price point, you couldn’t beat it. You couldn’t buy a house like that in Toronto.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The house is in need of updating. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd. /Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The more than 20-year-old structure contains four bedrooms, including two with walk-in closets, four bathrooms and a formal dining room, plus social and cooking quarters on the main and lower levels.

A laundry room exits to a double garage facing the front of the 46-by-108-foot property.

The agent’s take

“It’s in a bedroom community of Toronto, so it has a very good location,” Mr. Allan said. “It’s close to a GO station, City Hall, very good schools and four very good shopping centres.”

The house itself had good potential, but needs updating. “The home was a little larger [than average], but it needed a lot of work,” Mr. Allan said.

“The bones are very good with a main-floor family with a fireplace, and both the family room and kitchen had sliding door walkouts to the deck.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.